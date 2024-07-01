SeventySix Capital Announces Carlos Silva as New Partner and President of Sports Advisory Agency

"Silva brings extensive experience, deep industry relationships, and a proven track record of success across the asset class of sports," said Wayne Kimmel, Managing Partner at SeventySix Capital. "His addition will enable us to enhance our sports investment and advisory capabilities." Post this

As the former CEO of SeventySix Capital's portfolio company C360, the PylonCam company that was sold to Cosm, Silva demonstrated his ability to lead, grow, and work across the sports, media, and technology industries. His impressive background includes executive roles at NBC Universal Sports Network, World TeamTennis, Park Lane, the Professional Fighters League, Barrett-Jackson, and AOL Time Warner.

"His insights, network, and guidance will be instrumental in driving our sports advisory agency forward," added Chad Stender, Managing Partner at SeventySix Capital. "We are confident that his leadership will unlock new innovative opportunities for our portfolio companies and clients."

As President of the SeventySix Capital Sports Advisory Agency, Silva will spearhead the company's efforts to advise portfolio companies and clients on strategic growth initiatives, partnerships, and market expansion.

"I am honored to join the exceptional team at SeventySix Capital," said Silva. "The company has established itself as a leader in the sports investment landscape, and I look forward to further solidifying its position as a preeminent institutional investor and advisor in the sports industry."

About SeventySix Capital

SeventySix Capital invests in and advises innovative sports, media, and entertainment companies backed by passionate entrepreneurs across the asset class of sports.

For over two decades, our team has invested in and built leading sports tech companies. Leveraging our experience, we provide entrepreneurs access to financial and social capital from our network of executives, influencers, and professional athletes. Click here to learn more about SeventySix Capital

