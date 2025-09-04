Sevier County School System Elevates Weather Safety Across All High Schools with Perry Weather

"We were looking for a faster, more accurate way to monitor lightning and heat stress that didn't rely on guesswork or free apps," said Tim Hoskins, Sports Medicine Director at Covenant Health. Post this

With hundreds of students participating in outdoor sports, band, PE, and after-school activities every day, the district needed a system that could provide real-time weather alerts, policy-based notifications, and district-wide visibility.

"We were looking for a faster, more accurate way to monitor lightning and heat stress that didn't rely on guesswork or free apps," said Tim Hoskins, Sports Medicine Director at Covenant Health.

"Now, we've got on-site data we can trust—and that means everything when you're trying to keep students safe."

How the Perry Weather System Helps Sevier County

The new Perry Weather stations provide real-time, hyperlocal weather data directly from each high school, eliminating guesswork and ensuring consistent safety protocols are followed across the county.

⚡ Real-time lightning detection with automated countdown timers that remove ambiguity about when it's safe to resume play.

🌡️ Live WBGT (wet bulb globe temperature) readings to accurately monitor heat stress and implement safety modifications for practices and games.

On-site sensors at each high school provide the most accurate, relevant data for each specific location.

📱 Mobile alerts and dashboards customized to each school's weather policy

📊 Automated tracking and logs for accountability and compliance

🌪️ 24/7 access to Perry Weather meteorologists for severe weather planning

Each high school now has a weather station installed and calibrated for hyperlocal accuracy, helping trainers and administrators make faster, clearer decisions.

"Perry Weather gives us confidence," said Jordan Lawson, Athletic Trainer for Sevier County Schools.

"We're no longer wondering what to do—we have the data, and the alerts tell us exactly when to act."

Moving Toward Smarter Weather Decisions

Before Perry Weather, many schools relied on free apps or handheld sensors, which often resulted in inconsistent decisions across campuses.

"We've seen firsthand how Perry Weather takes the guesswork out," said Tony Stinnett, Supervisor of Personnel & Health Services at Sevier County School System.

"Whether it's a football game, a track meet, or just PE class—it helps us make the right call, every time."

"Knowing that every one of our high schools is protected by the same reliable technology allows us to focus on the game, confident that our safety procedures are second to none." said Hoskins.

As extreme heat and lightning events become more common, Sevier County joins a growing list of school districts and athletic programs nationwide moving toward automated weather monitoring systems that align with safety policies and reduce liability.

About Perry Weather

Perry Weather is a leading weather safety platform trusted by over 1,500 schools, cities, and athletic programs across the country. With lightning detection, heat stress monitoring, and customizable policy-based alerts, Perry Weather helps leaders make faster, smarter, and safer decisions when it matters most.

Learn more at www.perryweather.com.

Media Contact

Evan Benet

SVP of Growth, Perry Weather

[email protected]

Media Contact

Evan Benet, Perry Weather, 1 972-741-5585, [email protected], www.perryweather.com

SOURCE Perry Weather