Sew & So Podcast, Sponsored by BERNINA, Recognized as Webby Award Honoree in Lifestyle Category

"Our longstanding partnership with BERNINA, spanning three years, has been instrumental in bringing our shared vision to life. We are grateful for their ongoing support and shared commitment to our mission," shared Meg Goodman, founder and CEO of Flint Rock. Post this

Since its inception, the Sew & So...Podcast has captivated audiences with thoughtful conversations featuring prominent figures in the sewing and quilting community. With over 80 episodes to date, Flint Rock has curated engaging discussions with luminaries such as Amanda Murphy, a contemporary quilt and fabric designer who is also a BERNINA Expert and Quilting and Longarm Spokesperson, Alex Anderson, founding partner of TheQuiltShow.com and The Quilt Life magazine, and Nick Verreos, Project Runway Consulting Producer and fashion designer.

Michaelynn Rose, Vice President of Marketing for BERNINA of America, expressed enthusiasm for the podcast's recognition, stating, "The collaboration between Flint Rock and BERNINA has been rewarding in many ways, and receiving the Webby Award reaffirms the impact of our shared efforts. By nurturing a dynamic partnership, we've ignited inspiration and sparked creativity within the vibrant sewing community we hold dear."

All Sew & So…Podcast episodes can be listened to on major podcast streaming platforms. Visit sewandsopodcast.com for more.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting, and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers, and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

ABOUT FLINT ROCK

Flint Rock LLC is the premier producer of podcasts and audio or video content that creates connections while building community for clients' brands and categories. Flint Rock LLC allows passionate individuals to share their stories and adventures and show how they're making a difference.

