Sew Happy Sales & Service, an Authorized BERNINA Dealer, to Feature bernette Machines at AQS QuiltWeek in Grand Rapids

"Between the machine and accessory offers at our booth, the door prizes, and the chance to compete in our speed piecing contest with Quiltoni, there's something for everyone," said co-owner of Sew Happy Sales & Service, Shaun Johnson. Post this

Joining the Sew Happy Sales & Service team at the booth will be Toni Smith, known to the quilting community as Quiltoni, who will meet with attendees throughout the week. Guests are also invited to compete in a speed piecing contest hosted with Quiltoni during the show.

Beyond the booth, QuiltWeek offers attendees the chance to explore beautiful quilts on display, from award-winning and semi-finalist contest quilts to special exhibits.

"We can't wait to join the quilting community at QuiltWeek in Grand Rapids. Between the machine and accessory offers at our booth, the door prizes, and the chance to compete in our speed piecing contest with Quiltoni, there's something for everyone. Most of all, we hope attendees leave inspired by the incredible quilts on display," said co-owner of Sew Happy Sales & Service, Shaun Johnson.

Single-day tickets are $15. To register or learn more, visit https://shows.americanquilter.com/event/grr26/register.

Sew Happy Sales & Service is located at 1256 E. Main St., Niles, Michigan.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

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