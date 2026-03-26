Sew Happy to Host "Cuddle® Up with BERNINA" Two-Day Serger Workshop

Hands-on event in Niles, MI offers expert instruction, take-home projects, and creative inspiration for serger enthusiasts

NILES, Mich., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sew Happy Sales & Service, an authorized BERNINA dealer, will host "Cuddle® Up with BERNINA: A Two-Day Hands-On Workshop" on April 10–11, 2026, at its store in Niles, Michigan. The immersive event is designed to help sewing enthusiasts build confidence and expand their skills using BERNINA sergers in a fun, supportive environment.

Held daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the two-day workshop will provide attendees with hands-on instruction using the BERNINA L 890 serger, along with all materials, kits, and lunch included. Participants will learn essential serger techniques while completing a series of beautiful, practical projects designed to reinforce skills and inspire creativity.

A featured highlight of the event is Lisa Lueck, Shannon Fabrics educator and instructor, who will guide attendees through working with luxurious Cuddle® fabrics while sharing expert tips and techniques for achieving professional-quality results.

Throughout the workshop, participants will create finished projects, including:

An infinity scarf

A soft, luxurious lap blanket

A coordinated envelope-style pillow featuring a Shannon Fabrics pillow form

These projects build on foundational skills introduced on Day 1 while introducing new techniques, ensuring attendees leave with both practical experience and giftable, high-quality creations.

Beyond the projects, the workshop is designed to deliver something even more valuable: confidence. By the end of the event, attendees will walk away with a renewed understanding of what's possible with a serger, along with the skills and inspiration to continue creating long after the workshop concludes.

"Events like this are all about empowering makers," said co-owner of Sew Happy Sales & Service, Shaun Johnson. "Whether you're new to serging or looking to expand your skills, this workshop offers the perfect combination of education, creativity, and hands-on experience."

The cost to attend is $225, which includes instruction, materials, machine use, and meals. Space is limited, and registration is encouraged.

To learn more or reserve a spot, visit Sew Happy's website.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Samantha Shreve, BERNINA of America, 1 7732087707, [email protected]

SOURCE BERNINA of America