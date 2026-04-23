SEW Hut Celebrates Grand Opening of New San Diego Location After 43 Years, Featuring BERNINA Machines

"We're incredibly grateful for the support of our customers over the past 43 years and are excited to welcome them into our new space. This grand opening is a celebration of our community, our shared passion for sewing, and everything still to come," said Ingrid Leake, Owner, SEW Hut. Post this

Designed as a celebration of both the store's history and its future, the event offers attendees a chance to connect with the SEW Hut team, experience BERNINA machines in action, and be part of a milestone moment for the local sewing community.

"We're incredibly grateful for the support of our customers over the past 43 years and are excited to welcome them into our new space. This grand opening is a celebration of our community, our shared passion for sewing, and everything still to come," said Ingrid Leake, Owner, SEW Hut.

The grand opening event is free to attend and open to the public. For more information, visit www.sewhut.com.

SEW Hut is located at 7672 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. in San Diego, California.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Kelly Ellis, Lola Charles Communications, 1 3128330008, [email protected]

SOURCE BERNINA