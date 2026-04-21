Sew Magarbo to Host Two-Day BERNINA StitchWise Workshop Weekend Featuring Guest Educator Annette Johnson

"With expert guidance and the opportunity to work directly with BERNINA machines, this StitchWise weekend is designed to give attendees practical techniques they can take home and apply right away," said Precious Lopez with Sew Magarbo. Post this

Throughout the weekend, participants will have the opportunity to work with a range of BERNINA sewing machines and accessories, gaining hands-on experience and practical knowledge they can apply to their own projects.

"We're excited to offer a hands-on learning experience that helps sewists build confidence and expand their skills. With expert guidance and the opportunity to work directly with BERNINA machines, this StitchWise weekend is designed to give attendees practical techniques they can take home and apply right away," said Precious Lopez with Sew Magarbo.

Each workshop is priced at $149 per day, with a bundled rate of $199 available for customers who attend both sessions. Space is limited, and advance registration is encouraged.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.sewmagarbo.com/event-details/bernina-stitchwise-event-piece-by-piece.

Sew Magarbo is located at 44933 George Washington Blvd., Suite 100, Ashburn, Virginia.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting, and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Kelly Ellis, Lola Charles Communications, LLC, 1 3128330008, [email protected], Lola Charles Communications, LLC

SOURCE BERNINA