Sew Much More Madison Celebrates Grand Opening with Four Days of Sewing, Learning, and Community

The family-owned BERNINA dealer invites the Madison community to experience hands-on classes, demonstrations, and special guest appearances during its grand opening celebration October 23–26.

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sew Much More Madison, an authorized BERNINA Dealer in Wisconsin, is thrilled to announce its Grand Opening Celebration, taking place October 23–26, 2025, at 2118 West Beltline Highway, Madison, WI 53713.

The four-day event invites sewing and quilting enthusiasts to explore Madison's newest location for creativity, education, and inspiration. Guests can experience the full range of BERNINA sewing, embroidery, and overlocker machines, as well as bernette models, accessories, fabric, notions, thread, and AccuQuilt cutting tools.

Event Highlights

The celebration features machine demonstrations, educational lectures, special guests, and exclusive giveaways throughout the weekend.

Special guests include Mr. Hans Peter Ueltschi, Owner and Chairman of the Board of BERNINA International, and Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America.

Guests will also have the opportunity to enter prize drawings for a BERNINA 735 (in BERNINA red!) and a BERNINA Overlocker 460.

Attendance is free, and all are welcome to join in the festivities.

Store Hours During the Grand Opening:

Thursday, October 23: 10 AM – 8 PM

Friday, October 24: 10 AM – 6 PM

Saturday, October 25: 10 AM – 5 PM

Sunday, October 26: 10 AM – 3 PM

Building Community Through Creativity

Sew Much More has been part of Wisconsin's sewing community since 1973, when owner Brad Kleman's grandfather first opened the original store. With the opening of its Madison location, the family-owned business continues its legacy of supporting creativity and connection through sewing.

"We're so excited to be part of the Madison community and to celebrate with this grand opening," said Wendy Kleman, owner of Sew Much More Madison. "Education has always been at the heart of what we do, because an educated customer is our best customer. Our goal is to create a space where people can learn, share, and build friendships through sewing. In a world full of digital distractions, we want to bring back that personal, hands-on connection that happens when people create together."

Kleman added that the store's roots go back more than 50 years and that the expansion to Madison fulfills a long-recognized need in the area. "We're proud to continue our family tradition and to share BERNINA's incredible products with a new community of sewists," she said. "We want everyone who visits to walk away with more knowledge, inspiration, and excitement for sewing."

A Legacy of Sewing Excellence

With over five decades of experience in the sewing industry, Sew Much More has established itself as a trusted destination for sewists across Wisconsin. The Madison store continues that legacy by offering machines, accessories, classes, retreats, clubs, events, and repair services—making it a true creative hub for makers of all skill levels.

Join the Celebration

The Sew Much More Madison Grand Opening is a can't-miss event for anyone passionate about sewing, quilting, and embroidery. Celebrate this exciting milestone with four days of learning, inspiration, and community—plus the chance to win top-of-the-line BERNINA machines.

Event Details:

Where: Sew Much More Madison, 2118 West Beltline Highway, Madison, WI 53713

Date: Thursday, October 23 (10 AM - 8 PM), Friday, October 24 (10 AM - 6 PM), Saturday, October 25th (10 AM - 5 PM) and Sunday, October 26th (10 AM - 3 PM).

Admission: Free

For more information, visit sewmuchmorewi.com.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

