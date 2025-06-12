Sewcial Creatives Joins BERNINA Dealer Family and Celebrates with BERNINA Grand Opening Event in The Colony, TX

"Becoming an official BERNINA dealer means a lot to me. I've been sewing with BERNINA for about 10 years and knew I wanted the brand to be part of our store from the very beginning...This has been a long time coming, and I'm excited to finally share these machines with our community." Post this

The celebration will feature:

Live demonstrations on the full BERNINA product line, including the powerful BERNINA 990 and the versatile L 890 Overlocker

A Spin to Win wheel with prizes for every attendee, including store credit, mini charms, fat quarters, and exclusive discounts

Snacks, refreshments, and special event-only offers

Store owner Erin Markowski shared her enthusiasm about this new chapter, "Becoming an official BERNINA dealer means a lot to me. I've been sewing with BERNINA for about 10 years and knew I wanted the brand to be part of our store from the very beginning—before we even opened our doors. This has been a long time coming, and I'm excited to finally share these machines with our community."

BERNINA is proud to support independently owned dealers like Sewcial Creatives, who create meaningful, hands-on experiences and community-building opportunities for sewists, quilters, and makers of all levels.

For more information about the event or to learn more about Sewcial Creatives, visit https://www.sewcialcreatives.com/event/bernina-grand-opening-event-208/register.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Samantha Shreve, BERNINA of America, 1 7732087707, [email protected]

SOURCE BERNINA of America