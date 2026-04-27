Sewing Studio to Showcase BERNINA Q Series Longarm Machines at Fiber + Fabric Craft Festival in Rosemont

"Events like this are a great way for customers to explore new tools, ask questions, and find the right solutions for their quilting needs," said Vickie Beoletto, Owner of Sewing Studio. Post this

In addition to hands-on demonstrations, Sewing Studio will offer exclusive show specials and bundled offers on select BERNINA machines and accessories, available only during the event.

"We're excited to connect with the quilting community in a hands-on setting and give attendees the opportunity to experience BERNINA longarm machines up close. Events like this are a great way for customers to explore new tools, ask questions, and find the right solutions for their quilting needs," said Vickie Beoletto, Owner of Sewing Studio.

The Fiber + Fabric Craft Festival will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10 per day with early bird pricing, or $15 per day at the door.

For more information about the event, visit https://fiberfabriccraft.com/attending/show-information/pricing/.

For questions about Sewing Studio's participation, visit hudsonsewingstudio.com, follow @hudsonsewingstudio on Instagram or Facebook, email [email protected], or call (309) 485-1010.

Sewing Studio is located at 704 S. Broadway St. in Hudson, Illinois.

Media Contact

Kelly Ellis, Lola Charles Communications, 1 3128330008, [email protected]

SOURCE Sewing Studio