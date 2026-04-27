Sewing Studio to Showcase BERNINA Q Series Longarm Machines at Fiber + Fabric Craft Festival in Rosemont

Attendees invited to test drive longarm quilting machines and explore exclusive show specials during three-day event
ROSEMONT, Ill., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sewing Studio, an authorized BERNINA Dealer, will exhibit at the Fiber + Fabric Craft Festival from May 1–3, 2026, at 5591 N River Rd in Rosemont. Attendees can visit the Sewing Studio at Booth #1024 to explore hands-on quilting experiences and connect with the team.
At the Sewing Studio booth, attendees will have the opportunity to test-drive BERNINA Q Series longarm quilting machines and experience firsthand the precision, power, and capabilities designed for quilters of all skill levels.
In addition to hands-on demonstrations, Sewing Studio will offer exclusive show specials and bundled offers on select BERNINA machines and accessories, available only during the event.
"We're excited to connect with the quilting community in a hands-on setting and give attendees the opportunity to experience BERNINA longarm machines up close. Events like this are a great way for customers to explore new tools, ask questions, and find the right solutions for their quilting needs," said Vickie Beoletto, Owner of Sewing Studio.
The Fiber + Fabric Craft Festival will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10 per day with early bird pricing, or $15 per day at the door.
For more information about the event, visit https://fiberfabriccraft.com/attending/show-information/pricing/.
For questions about Sewing Studio's participation, visit hudsonsewingstudio.com, follow @hudsonsewingstudio on Instagram or Facebook, email [email protected], or call (309) 485-1010.
Sewing Studio is located at 704 S. Broadway St. in Hudson, Illinois.
Media Contact
Kelly Ellis, Lola Charles Communications, 1 3128330008, [email protected]
SOURCE Sewing Studio
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