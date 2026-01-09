Sex Coach Caitlin V Announces "From Pressure to Power," a Free Virtual Summit on Men's Sexuality--Helping Men Last Longer in Bed and Overcome Premature Ejaculation

"Men are often taught to push through pressure instead of understanding what their bodies are communicating," said Caitlin V. "This summit is about reducing shame and giving men evidence-informed tools they can apply in daily life to build confidence and connection." Post this

Featuring a lineup of expert speakers across men's health, psychology, embodiment, and relationship dynamics, the summit creates a rare space for honest, stigma-free conversations many men lack access to. Sessions focus on how stress physiologically shuts down arousal, why "performance anxiety" often reflects misplaced control, and how improving sexual satisfaction can positively impact mental health, focus, and overall well-being. Attendees will learn what's happening in the body when control breaks down and leave with clear, actionable tools they can apply immediately—especially in moments where pressure escalates, arousal shifts, or ejaculation control becomes challenging.

The event is 100% virtual, with no explicit content, and is free and open to the public. Registration is now available through Caitlin V's website.

Event Details

What: From Pressure to Power — Free Virtual Summit on Men's Sexuality, Confidence, and Performance

When: Saturday, January 17, 2026 — 9:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. PT / 12:00–4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Online (virtual event)

Cost: Free and open to the public

Registration: caitlinvneal.com/from-pressure-to-power-summit

About Caitlin V

Caitlin V is a leading voice in modern men's sexuality and a trusted sex coach for men seeking greater confidence, intimacy, and sexual performance. With a background in public health and over a decade of experience teaching men how to retrain their bodies instead of fighting them, she is known for translating research into practical, shame-free tools that create real results in relationships and in the bedroom.

