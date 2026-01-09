Sex Coach Caitlin V Announces "From Pressure to Power," a Free Virtual Summit on Men's Sexuality--Helping Men Last Longer in Bed and Overcome Premature Ejaculation

Half-day live virtual event on January 17, 2026 delivers science-based tools for confidence, performance, and connection. Registration: caitlinvneal.com/from-pressure-to-power-summit
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As male loneliness and sexual disconnection continue to rise—contributing to worsening mental health outcomes—sex coach and sexuality educator Caitlin V will host From Pressure to Power, a free, half-day virtual summit on Saturday, January 17, 2026 (9:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. PT / 12:00–4:00 p.m. ET). Designed for men who want real confidence without quick fixes, the live online experience addresses the issues men are least likely to talk about—performance pressure, anxiety, and common concerns such as premature ejaculation—with practical strategies to last longer in bed and stay present with a partner.
The summit expands on the core ideas from Caitlin V's upcoming book, Harder, Better, Longer, Stronger, which explores how pressure, shame, anxiety, and stress interfere with arousal, intimacy, and emotional connection. Rather than offering surface-level tips, From Pressure to Power takes a whole-system approach to men's sexuality and men's sex coaching, integrating physical health, mindset, emotional patterns, relationship dynamics, and nervous system regulation—so men can build reliable confidence instead of relying on willpower.
Featuring a lineup of expert speakers across men's health, psychology, embodiment, and relationship dynamics, the summit creates a rare space for honest, stigma-free conversations many men lack access to. Sessions focus on how stress physiologically shuts down arousal, why "performance anxiety" often reflects misplaced control, and how improving sexual satisfaction can positively impact mental health, focus, and overall well-being. Attendees will learn what's happening in the body when control breaks down and leave with clear, actionable tools they can apply immediately—especially in moments where pressure escalates, arousal shifts, or ejaculation control becomes challenging.
"Men are often taught to push through pressure instead of understanding what their bodies are communicating," said Caitlin V. "This summit is about reducing shame and giving men evidence-informed tools they can apply in daily life to build confidence and connection."
The event is 100% virtual, with no explicit content, and is free and open to the public. Registration is now available through Caitlin V's website.
Event Details
What: From Pressure to Power — Free Virtual Summit on Men's Sexuality, Confidence, and Performance
When: Saturday, January 17, 2026 — 9:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. PT / 12:00–4:00 p.m. ET
Where: Online (virtual event)
Cost: Free and open to the public
Registration: caitlinvneal.com/from-pressure-to-power-summit
About Caitlin V
Caitlin V is a leading voice in modern men's sexuality and a trusted sex coach for men seeking greater confidence, intimacy, and sexual performance. With a background in public health and over a decade of experience teaching men how to retrain their bodies instead of fighting them, she is known for translating research into practical, shame-free tools that create real results in relationships and in the bedroom.
