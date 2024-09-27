Sex Education and Spitting Image stars team up with Rick and Morty alumni for rebellious animated sitcom

Jazz Cow, an animated rebellion against a tech-dominated world that couldn't be more relevant... and hilarious. Post this

With their improvisational skills, they create distractions, crack codes, and fight to liberate the saxophone, a symbol of their rebellion. The show offers a whimsical and satirical commentary on our tech-addicted society.

In a world overshadowed by digital conformity, a jazz-playing cow emerges as an unexpected hero, leading a band of artists, poets, and misfits in a fight against the oppressive rule of Big Tech guru, Dr. Popp.

Music is a central theme in Jazz Cow, and the show features contributions from renowned artists such as Robert Mitchell, Dominic J Marshall, LayFullstop, and Heidi Vogel. With a soundtrack deeply rooted in the UK's contemporary jazz scene, the show promises a rich and vibrant auditory experience that complements its visual storytelling. Today Quirky Motion announces its Kickstarter campaign aiming to raise £60,000 by October 25, 2024, to fund the pilot episode of this unique animated sitcom. Backers are invited to join the journey with a pledge of £25 or more, unlocking exclusive rewards including access to stream the completed pilot, an art book, and a British jazz compilation album. The creative force behind "Jazz Cow" includes some of the industry's most talented professionals. John Lumgair, an animation director with nearly two decades of experience, leads the project, bringing his vision to life with the help of a stellar team. James Cary, known for his work on BBC sitcoms like "Miranda" and "Bluestone 42," lends his expertise as a writer. LMS Animation Studio, a collaborator with credits on shows for Disney, Netflix, and Amazon, ensures top-tier animation quality. Additionally, Eric McConnell, a storyboard artist for "Rick and Morty" and "Scooby-Doo," provides his consulting services, while Selom Sunu, a character designer for Disney and Google, adds his distinctive touch to the characters.

Contact: John Lumgair

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/johnlumgair/jazz-cow-animated-sitcom-22-min-pilot

Press Kit: "Jazz Cow Press Kit"

Website: http://JazzCow.co.uk

Media Contact

John, Quirky Motion, 44 7811638649, [email protected], Quirky Motion

SOURCE Quirky Motion