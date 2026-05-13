Sexting Is No Longer Just Flirting -- It's Becoming a Lifestyle

A new survey of 2,000 adults by Dating.com, the leading virtual intimacy platform, reveals how sexting is evolving beyond flirtation into a core part of modern relationships, friendships, workplace behavior, and emotional validation. The findings suggest digital intimacy is increasingly blurring the lines between cheating, attention-seeking, entertainment, and emotional connection in today's dating culture.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new survey from Dating.com suggests sexting is no longer just a late-night flirtation — it is becoming part of how people maintain attraction, seek validation, cheat, avoid vulnerability, and even survive boredom at work.

As part of its broader telesexuality research, Dating.com explored how sexting is reshaping modern intimacy.

The findings reveal that sexting has evolved into something much bigger than dirty texts. For many people, it now sits somewhere between intimacy, entertainment, emotional reassurance, and relationship maintenance.

TL;DR – Key Findings

1 in 4 have sexted someone else while in a relationship

22% have had a regular "sexting buddy" while dating someone else

41% have sexted a platonic friend at least once

27% have sexted someone just to keep them interested, despite not wanting to

14% have sexted multiple people at the same time

21% have sexted at work

14% have chosen sexting over real-life sex, even when sex was available

83% believe sexting someone else while in a relationship counts as cheating

People Know It's Cheating — They Just Do It Anyway

Modern dating clearly has a hypocrisy problem. While 83% believe sexting someone else while in a relationship counts as cheating, nearly 1 in 4 (23%) admit they have done it anyway. Meanwhile, 22% say they have had a regular "sexting buddy" on the side while dating someone else, including 7% who say they still do. The findings suggest modern relationships are becoming increasingly digitally blurred, where physical boundaries remain intact but emotional and sexual boundaries become negotiable.

Platonic Friendships Are Getting Suspiciously Flirty

Digital communication may be quietly rewriting what counts as "just friends." More than four in ten (41%) say they have sexted a platonic friend at least once, including 9% who say they do it regularly. The findings suggest online spaces are making it easier for friendships to drift into sexually charged territory without ever fully becoming relationships.

Sometimes the Sext Isn't Even Wanted

More than one in four (27%) admit they have sexted someone simply to keep them interested, despite not actually wanting to. That changes the conversation around sexting entirely. The findings suggest sexting is increasingly being used to maintain attention, avoid disconnection, or keep romantic options alive — even when genuine desire is missing.

Real Sex Is Starting to Lose to Digital Intimacy

For some people, sexting is no longer a substitute for sex — it is the preferred version of intimacy. 14% admit they have chosen sexting over real-life sex even when physical intimacy was available. Meanwhile:

22% say they enjoy sexting because it allows them to explore fantasies they would never act on in real life

13% like that they can "log off whenever they want"

The appeal appears to come from control: fantasy without consequences, attention without pressure, and intimacy that can be switched off at any moment.

The Workplace Sext Is Apparently a Thing Now

Sexting is no longer confined to bedrooms or late-night conversations. More than one in five (21%) admit they have sexted at work, including:

16% with someone online

5% with a colleague from the same office

And while most claim it does not affect productivity, 6% admit they have prioritized sexting over actual work tasks.

Jaime Bronstein, LCSW, resident therapist at Dating.com, says:

"Sexting gives people a sense of excitement, validation, and control with far less vulnerability than in-person intimacy. For many, it can feel emotionally safer because they can carefully manage how much of themselves they reveal while still experiencing attention, flirtation, and connection."

She adds, "The challenge is that sexting can easily blur emotional and relationship boundaries, especially when it becomes more about reassurance, escape, or validation than genuine intimacy. People need to make sure that if their intention is to have a genuine emotional connection, they need to create that as well."

Conclusion

The findings suggest sexting is no longer just flirting — it is becoming embedded in modern relationships, friendships, work routines, and emotional habits. As intimacy becomes increasingly digital, sexting appears to be functioning as entertainment, reassurance, validation, fantasy, and emotional connection all at once. The result is a dating culture where flirting, cheating, attention-seeking, and intimacy are starting to overlap in ways people themselves do not fully understand anymore.

Methodology

Dating.com surveyed 2000 adults to explore how sexting is shaping modern intimacy, relationships, emotional boundaries, and workplace behavior. The survey examined sexting habits, relationship dynamics, cheating perceptions, emotional motivations, and digital intimacy behaviors. All findings are based on self-reported responses, and percentages have been rounded for clarity.

Media Contact

Ojima-Ojo Amanabo, Dating.com, 1 929-264-8991, [email protected], https://www.dating.com/

SOURCE Dating.com