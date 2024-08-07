Sexton Landscapes Wins 2024 Nappie Award for Best Hardscapes/Outdoor Living Space

Sid Sexton, CEO and Visionary of Sexton Landscapes, expressed his excitement about this recognition: "This is truly my passion and how it all started: a strong desire to create beautiful landscapes and inspire people to get off the couch and enjoy the outdoors." Post this

Sexton Landscapes was founded in 2004 by Sid Sexton after he relocated to Southern Alabama with his wife, who is a native of the area. Since its inception as a one-man operation, the company has expanded to three locations with over 80 dedicated team members.

The company's journey began with a focus on landscape design and build, reflecting Sid's educational background and personal passion. Over the years, Sexton Landscapes has broadened its scope to include residential and commercial maintenance, lawn and plant health, irrigation, and comprehensive landscape design and construction.

The Nappie Award for Best Hardscapes/Outdoor Living Space underscores Sexton Landscapes' expertise and commitment to crafting outdoor environments that enhance the quality of life for its clients. From intricate hardscape installations to lush, green lawns, the team at Sexton Landscapes is dedicated to bringing each client's vision to life.

Sexton Landscapes extends its heartfelt gratitude to its clients, community, and team members for their ongoing support. Their trust and confidence have been instrumental in the company's growth and success.

