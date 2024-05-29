Sexton Lawn & Landscape Welcomes Brandon Takua as New Landscape Project Sales and Manager

"I am very excited to be a part of the Sexton team," said Brandon Takua. "It is rewarding to work with a company full of people that share the same core values. A team that is focused on taking care of the customer and each other while beautifying the environment around us." Post this

Originally from Cartersville, Georgia, Brandon recently moved to Baldwin County with his wife and daughter. He is enthusiastic about his new role and the opportunity it presents to help people create comfortable and enjoyable environments through landscaping. Brandon's commitment to enhancing personal experiences and supporting local wildlife through thoughtful landscape design is evident in his work.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brandon Tukua to our team at Sexton," said Sid Sexton, CEO of Sexton Lawn & Landscape. "Coming from the highly competitive green industry in Atlanta, Brandon brings with him years of invaluable knowledge and experience. From his very first week, he has proven to be an incredible asset, not only to our team but especially to our clients. Brandon's remarkable ability to connect with clients, understand their challenges, and develop tailored solutions within their budget is truly impressive. We couldn't be prouder to have Brandon as part of our team."

As Landscape Project Sales and Manager, Brandon is eager to continue fostering relationships with clients and contributing to the creation of beautiful, sustainable outdoor spaces. His genuine desire to help people and his comprehensive industry knowledge make him an exceptional addition to Sexton Lawn & Landscapes.

For more information about Sexton Lawn & Landscapes and our services, please visit our website at www.sextonlandscapes.com or contact us at (251) 626-3309.

