SF-Based Veterinary Startup Dr. Treat Readies Second California Location

Dr. Treat's goal is to leverage technology and data to create individualized treatment plans designed around each pet's unique needs and characteristics. To that end, Dr. Treat has built its own Patient Information Management Software to make it easy and seamless for its teams to offer the highest quality of care, consistently.

Dr. Treat's clinics are built to fear-free standards to create a low anxiety environment for pets. Both clinics offer a reduced-stress environment to pets, pet parents and the veterinary care team in a 'state of the heart' environment. Additionally, all members of the Dr. Treat team are Fear-Free certified. Both clinics offer state-of-the-art surgical, diagnostic, and dental equipment onsite, as well as a pharmacy. The San Francisco clinic was recently named one of five Merit winners in Design360's 2023 Hospital Design Competition.

"We are building one of the most technologically advanced veterinary care companies and creating aesthetically designed spaces for anxiety-free experiences," said Rakesh Tondon, co-founder and CEO of Dr. Treat. "Our goal is to provide best-in-class quality of care for pets and an amazing experience for pet parents, while also driving down costs through the use of technology."

In 2022, Dr. Treat received $10.5M in seed capital from many Silicon Valley-based investors who recognized the potential of the company's tech-focused approach to veterinary care. The funding round was led by Y Combinator, Liquid2, Epic Ventures, Quarry Ventures, Builders VC, Garuda Ventures, Scrum Ventures, UpHonest Capital and the Rebel Fund, among others. In addition, Dr. Treat had significant interest from animal lovers and angel investors, including Ben Silbermann (Founder/CEO of Pinterest), Divesh Makan (Founder/CEO of ICONIQ Capital), Ravi Sajwan (COO of 5 Hour Energy), Mick Murray (ex-CFO of Blue Cross) and Caterina Fake (Founder of Flickr), among others.

Dr. Treat's Burlingame clinic will open at 220 Primrose Rd. in late January 2024. For more information, visit Dr. Treat at www.drtreat.com or on social media at @itsdrtreat.

About Dr. Treat

In 2020, Rakesh Tondon and Hetal Shah were one of 12.6 million households to welcome a new pet into their lives. Their three-month-old puppy, Coco, offered them a first-hand look at the shortcomings of the traditional veterinary industry. At that time, there were long waits for veterinary care because clinics were understaffed and overworked, and clinics lacked use of even basic technology and tools to help them be more efficient.

That is when Rakesh and Hetal decided to use their backgrounds in technology, hospitality and marketing to revolutionize veterinary care. They created Dr. Treat to help pets like Coco access better healthcare and provide a better experience for pet parents like themselves. Dr. Treat offers highly personalized & preventative care, in-clinic and virtually, based on pets' unique personalities, breeds, health markers, diet and lifestyle, among other factors. Along with co-founder Charlie Bowman, they opened the first Dr. Treat location in San Francisco, Calif., in August 2020, with the mission to deliver accessible veterinary care through the use of data and technology. They anticipate opening a second location in Burlingame, Calif., in October 2023.

With plans to scale nationally, Dr. Treat is developing a next-level data platform to reshape veterinary care. The company's technology-driven approach has the potential to drastically improve the quality and consistency of care and radically reduce long-term care costs of companion animals.

