SF Pride Golf Tournament Returns: Honoring Excellence and Advancing LGBTQ+ Representation

Each year, the SF Pride Golf Tournament recognizes Excellence In Golf, and this year, the prestigious award will be presented to golf media personality and former professional golfer Tisha Alyn at the Fairmont Hotel's Crown Room at 7 p.m. on September 20. Tickets to the reception are on sale at sfpride.org. The reception is a fundraiser for the SF Pride Community Partners Program, donations are encouraged, and a raffle and auction will be held. The Excellence in Golf Award Reception is presented by BMO (Bank of Montreal).

Digitally known for her love of golf & vibrant personality, Tisha Alyn achieved her fierce rise to fame by creating a strategically cultivated social presence. In 2015, Tisha Alyn turned professional, marking the beginning of her career. However, it wasn't just her drive on the golf course that set her apart; it was her strategic approach to growing a social media presence that truly propelled her by leveraging platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and more.

As a trailblazer in the world of golf, she is committed to using her platform to effect positive change and challenge stereotypes. A passionate advocate for junior golf, women's sports, and the LGBTQ+ community, Tisha actively works to break down barriers and inspire the next generation of athletes. Through her efforts, she aims to change the perception of golf, making it more inclusive and accessible to all.

Tisha says, "I am extremely honored to receive the Excellence in Golf Award for Outstanding Leadership in Advancing LGBTQ Visibility and Inclusion. This recognition is a testament to the importance of creating a more inclusive and welcoming environment within the game of golf. As someone who has went through all the highs and lows navigating my own journey, I know first hand the impact that visibility and acceptance can have. I only hope to continue pushing the boundaries."

Previous recipients of the award have included Todd Fujikawa, the first openly gay PGA professional, LGBT golf instructor and advocate Jamie Leno and transgender professional golfer Hailey Davidson.

TopGolf is the headline sponsor of the tournament, a fundraiser for the SF Pride Community Partners Program. This vital initiative supports LGBTQ+ organizations working tirelessly to advance LGBTQ+ rights, equality, and social justice.

"We are thrilled to return to TPC Harding Park for the SF Pride Golf Tournament, and we are especially honored to have the endorsement of the PGA," said Suzanne Ford, Executive Director of SF Pride. "This event embodies the spirit of inclusion and highlights the strides the LGBTQ+ community is making in the world of professional athletics. It's not just about golf; it's about making a difference."

Golf Awards Ceremony Details:

Date: Sept. 20, 7pm

Location, Fairmont Hotel Crown Room, San Francisco

Registration is FREE with optional donation.

Tournament Event Details:

Date: Saturday, September 21

Time: Shotgun start at 11:00 am

Location: TPC Harding Park

About San Francisco Pride

The San Francisco Pride Celebration Committee is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded to produce the SF Pride Celebration and Parade. The mission of the organization is to educate the world on LGBTQ issues, as well as commemorate the heritage, celebrate the culture, and liberate the people of all LGBTQ communities. A world leader in the Pride movement, SF Pride is also a grant-giving organization through its Community Partners Program. Since 1997, SF Pride has granted over $3 million dollars in proceeds to local nonprofit LGBTQIA organizations and organizations working on issues related to HIV/AIDS, cancer, homelessness, housing rights, and animal welfare.

