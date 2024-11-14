SF-QI Launches "Never-End Quantification Trading" Platform, Transforming Global Cryptocurrency Markets

New Platform by SF-QI Enables Instant, Automated Cryptocurrency Trading Across Major Exchanges, Maximizing Profits Through Real-Time Price Differences

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SF-QI (Supporting Finance Ltd.) has launched its innovative "Never-End Quantification Trading" platform, set to change cryptocurrency trading for users worldwide. With one-click access, traders can now engage in seamless, automated quantification trading across multiple exchanges, maximizing their ability to act on price differences and secure timely, profitable transactions.

SF-QI's platform enables users to buy cryptocurrency at a lower price on one exchange and sell it at a higher price on another within seconds. This rapid trade execution, powered by advanced algorithms, is made possible through SF-QI's strategic partnerships with major global exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase, Huobi, and OKX. The technology is designed to capitalize on inefficiencies across markets, giving traders an effective tool for maximizing their returns without the complexities associated with manual trading.

"Supporting Finance Ltd. has developed a solution that combines speed and precision, helping traders make the most of price disparities across markets," said [CEO/Founder's Name], SF-QI's CEO. "The SF-QI platform allows for intelligent, continuous trading that delivers fast returns, enhancing opportunities for users globally."

Since its establishment in mid-2023, SF-QI has reached a series of important milestones in platform development and partnerships:

June 2023: Company registered in the UK.

July 2023: Collaboration with OpenAI launched SF-QI1, Artificial Intelligence Version 1.0.

August 2023: Formed partnerships with top exchanges; released SF-QI2 AI Version 2.0.

September 2023: Rolled out SF-QI3 AI Version 3.0.

November 2023: Released SF-QI4, the latest AI-driven trading technology.

SF-QI's platform has a broader vision beyond trading gains—it aims to contribute to global economic development by making cryptocurrency trading accessible, efficient, and profitable. This approach also creates new employment opportunities and advances digital finance innovations worldwide.

For investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts ready to explore this trading technology, SF-QI invites users to visit its website at http://www.sf-qi.com or contact the media team at [email protected].

Media Contact

Andy, SF-QI, +44 7301467817, [email protected], www.sf-qi.com

SOURCE SF-QI