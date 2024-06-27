SFA Saniflo Presentation and Product Donation Offers Real World Experience to Bullard-Havens Tech Students

A recent event delivered hands-on education, practical training, and donated products to the next generation of skilled professionals, as they prepare for careers in the plumbing industry.

EDISON, N.J., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SFA SANIFLO USA, a division of Group SFA and a global leader in above-the-floor macerators, grinders, drain pumps, and lift stations, recently conducted an interactive demonstration of the company's products for students at Bullard-Havens Technical High School in Bridgeport, Connecticut. As part of its participation, Saniflo also donated a pair of the brand's plumbing products for students to use in their school shop.

Bullard-Havens Tech, part of the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System, offers technical training programs that prepare students for highly sought-after trade careers. With around 800 students enrolled across grades 9-12, the school provides a comprehensive real-world education to all students.

Keith Danzy, Department Head of Plumbing and Heating, understands the importance of exposing his students to the latest products and technology in the plumbing and HVAC trades. By organizing visits from manufacturers like Saniflo and providing hands-on experience with their products, he aims to equip his students with the knowledge and open-minded perspectives needed to excel in the field and stay ahead of changing technologies and evolving industry standards.

Introduction to Above-Floor Plumbing

Danzy arranged for Michael Cerna, Assistant Technical Manager at SFA Saniflo, to visit on April 3, 2024. During his presentation, Cerna provided insights into the company's various products, including an explanation of above-floor plumbing technology. In doing so, he covered the advantages of Saniflo's approach compared with installing a brand-new sump pump below ground, which can be time-consuming, messy, and costly. The presentation concluded with a Q&A session, allowing students to further engage with Cerna and Saniflo products.

"It is crucial to educate the younger generation about the wide array of products available in the market, particularly innovative solutions like Saniflo," explains Cerna. "As technology continues to advance rapidly, it's important for young people to understand the advantages and capabilities of above-floor plumbing. By familiarizing themselves with our offerings, we can empower them to make well-informed decisions as they enter the field."

"The students were engaged in Saniflo's presentation," adds Danzy, "and asked some insightful questions throughout. They were particularly intrigued by the concept of being able to install a bathroom in various locations without the need to break up concrete while still achieving a high-quality and legitimate appearance. They were also excited to receive some merch, which further fueled their enthusiasm for the presentation."

Product Donations = Practical Application

Saniflo also donated two of its most popular products, the Sanibest Pro and the Sanicom 1, to the school. The students will have the opportunity to install these products in the school's plumbing shop, putting their newfound knowledge to practical use.

"Many of the kids in our program learn best by doing things with their hands," Danzy comments. "When students can physically install a product like this, it really helps to reinforce what we're teaching. It hits home in a way that no other learning method can. We have a corner in our shop room ready for the students to pipe a bathroom and use Saniflo's products."

To qualify for the licensing examination, aspiring plumbers in Connecticut must complete 8,000 hours of on-the-job training, 720 hours of theoretical instruction, and an OSEA 30 class.

Danzy's program is designed to ensure that students attain their OSEA 30 card and fulfill their theoretical education requirements, contributing 1,500 hours towards the 8,000 hours of practical training. Once completing the program, students will need to secure employment, register as apprentices, and accrue the remaining 6,500 hours of practical experience. Then, they will be eligible to sit for the plumbing license examination.

In addition to Cerna's engaging presentation and the company's product donation, Saniflo's recent initiative at Bullard-Havens Tech reflects a commitment to fostering practical experience and knowledge in the next generation of plumbing and HVAC professionals.

"By empowering students with hands-on opportunities to install and utilize Saniflo products, this partnership ensures students gain valuable skills and proficiency in the latest plumbing technology. As the students embark on their career paths, equipped with a solid foundation and practical experience, they will be prepared to contribute to the industry, meeting the robust demand for skilled professionals in Connecticut and beyond," says Regis Saragosti, CEO of SFA Saniflo North America.

To learn more about Bullard-Havens Technical High School, visit [https://bullard-havens.cttech.org/.

