SFA Saniflo USA announces website URL update to reflect global alignment with parent company, SFA Group

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SFA SANIFLO USA, a division of SFA Group and a global leader in above-the-floor macerators, grinders, drain pumps, and lift stations, today announced an upgrade to its digital footprint. Effective January 13, 2024, the company will transition its website URL from http://www.saniflo.com to http://www.sfasaniflo.com. This strategic change highlights SFA Saniflo's alignment with the global SFA Group, a trusted name in plumbing innovation for more than six decades.

Why This Change?

This update emphasizes SFA Saniflo's connection to the SFA Group's broader global brand family, refining the digital experience for its users while fortifying its position within the international framework. The new domain brings several advantages:

Global consistency: By incorporating "SFA" into the domain, the updated URL underscores SFA Saniflo's integration within the internationally recognized SFA Group, enhancing brand clarity and identity.

Streamlined accessibility: The new URL provides a direct connection to resources and products across the entire SFA portfolio, simplifying access for customers and partners.

Future growth opportunities: The transition paves the way for future innovations, reflecting the company's forward-thinking approach and dedication to excellence.

"The update to our website URL reflects our dedication to fostering a unified global identity while continuing to deliver the high-quality products and service that SFA Saniflo customers have trusted for decades," says Regis Saragosti, CEO of SFA Saniflo North America. "This change opens the door to exciting possibilities as we expand and evolve."

What to Expect During the Transition

The transition has been carefully planned to ensure uninterrupted access for all visitors:

Seamless migration: Visitors will continue to access SFA Saniflo's products and services without disruption, as http://www.saniflo.com will automatically redirect to sfasaniflo.com.

Ongoing support: SFA Saniflo's commitment to customer service and product excellence remains unchanged.

