SFA Saniflo USA Donates to the American Cancer Society in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SFA Saniflo's donation highlights the company's ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and its mission to create positive change within the communities it serves. Post this

SFA Saniflo's contribution will help fund innovative cancer research projects and patient assistance programs, including transportation to treatment, complimentary lodging near hospitals, and 24/7 support through the American Cancer Society Helpline.

"Cancer has affected many individuals and families, including those within our Saniflo community," says Giulio Marcato, Country Manager, SFA Saniflo USA. "In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we are dedicated to raising awareness and contributing to the ACS's patient services and research programs. We proudly support those fighting this disease daily. Together, we can help make a lasting difference."

SFA Saniflo's donation highlights the company's ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and its mission to create positive change within the communities it serves.

To learn more about the American Cancer Society and how to get involved, visit https://www.cancer.org.

ABOUT SFA SANIFLO

SFA SANIFLO NORTH AMERICA — whose France-based parent company, SFA Group, originated macerating plumbing technology — offers a complete line of waste and drainage pumping systems for residential, commercial and industrial applications. SFA Saniflo developed its innovative, "above-floor plumbing" technology more than 65 years ago and has led its commercialization worldwide. Today, the company markets macerating technology through 27 subsidiaries doing business in more than 70 countries and has sold more than eight million units worldwide since 1958. SFA Saniflo markets through independent sales agents throughout North America, and the product line is currently available at distributor and dealer locations throughout the continent.

For more information, contact SFA Saniflo USA at 1-800-571-8191, or visit the website at http://www.sfasaniflo.com.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY

THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram

The American Cancer Society does not endorse any product or service.

Media Contact

Madelyn Young, GreenHouse Digital + PR, (708) 428-6385, [email protected], https://greenhousedigitalpr.com/

SOURCE SFA Saniflo