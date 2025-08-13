SFA Saniflo USA names pump industry veteran Giulio Marcato to lead U.S. operations, succeeding Regis Saragosti

Saniflo's newly appointed Country Manager USA brings 20 years of sales and operations management experience at DAB Pumps in the United States, Spain, Brazil, and Mexico.

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SFA SANIFLO USA, a division of SFA Group and a global leader in above-the-floor macerators, grinders, drain

pumps, and lift stations, has named Giulio Marcato to the position of Country Manager USA. Based at SFA Saniflo USA headquarters in Edison, he will report to Stéphane Harel, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at SFA Group.

"Giulio brings a strong background in pump technologies and business development across the Americas," Harel comments. "He has extensive experience in sales leadership, organizational development, and high-performance team building. His approach aligns perfectly with SFA Saniflo's innovation-driven culture, emphasizing resilience, discipline, and customer focus."

Marcato succeeds Regis Saragosti, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. Saragosti joined the SFA Group in 2004 and became CEO of SFA Saniflo USA in 2008. Throughout his 17-year tenure, he challenged outdated plumbing conventions and introduced modern, above-floor solutions to the American market. Under his leadership, SFA Saniflo USA became the nation's leading provider of macerating and grinding toilet systems, transforming how professionals tackle complex plumbing challenges.

"Regis laid a powerful foundation," says Marcato, commenting on his predecessor. "My priority is to scale our above-floor plumbing solutions further and deliver unmatched value to our partners and their end user customers throughout the United States. As tariffs and regulatory shifts continue to impact our industry, we are focused on reinforcing our supply chain resilience and deepening distributor partnerships to ensure sustainable growth."

Marcato previously served one year as general manager at Greening Energia USA and, before that, five years as regional director Americas and general manager of DAB Pumps, Inc., with responsibility for both the United States and Mexico. He previously held sales and operations management positions for DAB Pumps in Spain, Brazil, and Mexico, serving a total of 20 years at that company.

SFA SANIFLO NORTH AMERICA — whose France-based parent company, SFA Group, originated macerating plumbing technology — offers a complete line of waste and drainage pumping systems for residential, commercial and industrial applications. SFA Saniflo developed its innovative "above-floor plumbing" technology 65 years ago and has led its commercialization worldwide. Today, the company markets macerating technology through 27 subsidiaries doing business in more than 70 countries and has sold more than eight million units worldwide since 1958. SFA Saniflo markets through independent sales agents throughout North America, and the product line is currently available at distributor and dealer locations throughout the continent.

For more information, contact SFA Saniflo USA at 1-800-571-8191, or visit the website at Saniflo.com. To contact SFA Saniflo Canada, dial 1-800-363-5874, or visit Saniflo.ca.

