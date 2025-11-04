SFA Saniflo USA Partners with The Purple Heart Foundation in Honor of Veterans Day

New Jersey-based pump manufacturer donates to programs aiding wounded veterans through financial assistance, service dogs, scholarships, and mental health resources.

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SFA SANIFLO USA, a division of Group SFA and a leading global manufacturer of above-the-floor macerators, grinders, drain pumps, and lift stations, recently made a monetary donation to The Purple Heart Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for Purple Heart recipients and other honorably discharged veterans and their families.

SFA Saniflo's donation will help fund several key veteran support initiatives, including the Critical Assistance Grants, which provide financial relief for veterans facing unexpected hardships such as rent, utilities, or medical expenses. Funds will also support two other foundation programs:

The Service GRANT Dog Program, which helps support the training and pairing of service and therapy dogs with combat-wounded veterans;

The Scholarships and Vocational Certification Programs, empowering veterans to pursue academic and career advancement opportunities.

Additional foundation resources and partnerships support veteran mental health and wellness.

"We are honored to support The Purple Heart Foundation and its mission to be there for those who have sacrificed so much for our country," says Giulio Marcato, Country Manager, SFA Saniflo USA. "These programs make an immediate and meaningful impact on the lives of veterans and their families, and we are proud to stand beside them in this important cause."

Founded in 1957, The Purple Heart Foundation supports veterans through financial aid, rehabilitation services, scholarships, and mental health initiatives. Its motto — "Help Us Be There" — reflects a deep commitment to ensuring no veteran is left behind.

This collaboration reinforces SFA Saniflo's ongoing dedication to corporate social responsibility and its mission to create positive change within its communities, especially among those who have served our nation.

To learn more about The Purple Heart Foundation and its programs, visit PurpleHeartFoundation.org.

ABOUT SANIFLO

SFA SANIFLO NORTH AMERICA — whose France-based parent company, SFA Group, originated macerating plumbing technology — offers a complete line of waste and drainage pumping systems for residential, commercial and industrial applications. SFA Saniflo developed its innovative "above-floor plumbing" technology 65 years ago and has led its commercialization worldwide. Today, the company markets macerating technology through 27 subsidiaries doing business in more than 70 countries and has sold more than eight million units worldwide since 1958. SFA Saniflo markets through independent sales agents throughout North America, and the product line is currently available at distributor and dealer locations throughout the continent.

For more information, contact SFA Saniflo USA at 1-800-571-8191, or visit the website at sfasaniflo.com.

For editorial assistance, including photography, contact Madelyn Young ([email protected]) c/o GreenHouse Digital + PR: 708-428-6385.

ABOUT THE PURPLE HEART FOUNDATION

THE PURPLE HEART FOUNDATION, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, supports programs and services dedicated to enhancing the lives of combat-wounded veterans and all honorably discharged service members. Through its Critical Assistance Grants, Service Dog Program, Scholarships, and Mental Health Resources, the Foundation provides essential aid to those who have sacrificed so much.

Learn more or donate at PurpleHeartFoundation.org.

