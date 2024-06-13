Sfara announces Instant Trip Start to accompany its All-Speed Crash Detection with ZeroMotion, their next step covering the most common crash scenarios that others miss

As always with Sfara's smartphone-based solutions, no additional hardware or installations are required by the end user. Post this

This is important because industry analysis has revealed that an astounding 25 percent of all collisions occur within 180 seconds of the start of driving. Further corroborating this is additional research showing that 23 percent occur within one mile of home. Plus, 20 percent of collisions occur in parking lots (*)

Despite the enormous percentage of collisions, damages, and injuries that occur within these scenarios, only Sfara has overcome the complexities of reliably detecting and reporting crashes within them.

Instant Trip Start with driver attribution is the next step in overcoming these barriers. Most solutions start analyzing data to determine if a trip has started once the vehicle is in motion and has reached some milestone, like a trigger speed or velocity, or the crossing of a geofence. Some even rely on the internal operating system's API, with varying degrees of effectiveness. All these approaches, by definition, miss the beginning of trips wherein a high percentage of collisions occur.

Another important aspect of Sfara's Instant Trip Start is the fact that it provides driver to vehicle attribution, which has been extremely problematic for the industry to implement, most having to rely on additional aftermarket or other hardware installations, which hinder program success. Sfara's attribution techniques will greatly assist insurance companies with the accuracy of FNOL, UBI and fraud mitigation.

