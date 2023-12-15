Sfara upgrades SDK, further enhancing technology, and now offering the only complete telematics solution for insurance carriers

Carriers now get Framework-cleansed UBI data, All-Speed Crash Detection with ZeroMotion™, emergency response, FNOL and claims acceleration, all in a smartphone-based, easily-integrated single SDK.
HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a result of rising repair costs—therefore premiums—the insurance industry is facing increasingly tough economic challenges, both today and into tomorrow. The goal of claims digitization is a long-desired path to economic reward. Many leading carriers and industry analyst believe at the heart of this goal resides superior telematics solutions, with smartphone-based FNOL, that can be deployed to all policy holders.
Sfara's leadership, and much of its staff, comes from the frontiers of telematics: founders, leaders, innovators. They knew the hidden traps in telematics, not only in its technology, but in its execution at the program level. So when Sfara was formed, it built its models around the problems, tackling the most difficult ones first.
This announcement of upgrades, combined with Sfara's recent product announcements, accelerates the goal of claims digitization. Insurance carriers have never before been able to implement a single-source solution, in a single SDK, for crash detection and FNOL, emergency response, and Framework-cleansed data for UBI, claims acceleration, crash reconstruction, and fraud identification.
Plus, it's all available in a smartphone-based solution, easily integrated into flagship apps with a single SDK, and including Sfara's industry leading false detection suppression technologies.
So, why is Sfara uniquely positioned to make this offer?
"The reason is simple. Other solution providers started their business models based on the comparatively simple engineering tasks of collecting UBI data and detecting high-velocity, severe collisions. But business models, ideas, innovations, and expectations have changed," said Nino Tarantino. "It takes more sophisticated technologies and approaches to achieve today's complex goals than are available in solutions created for simpler times."
At the heart of Sfara's ground-breaking technologies is their data hygiene, which they call their Integrated Suppression Framework (ISF). Any data flowing through the ISF they identify as being Framework-cleansed. ISF analyzes, cleanses and removes dirty data, while suppressing false detections. ISF was developed specifically for safety-of-life services for enterprises.
With the Sfara SDK, any one of the services can be independently and remotely enabled or disabled, depending upon the carrier's Go-to-Market strategy, so the services can be used singularly or in combinations.
