Sfara upgrades SDK, further enhancing technology, and now offering the only complete telematics solution for insurance carriers

This announcement of upgrades, combined with Sfara's recent product announcements, accelerates the goal of claims digitization. Insurance carriers have never before been able to implement a single-source solution, in a single SDK, for crash detection and FNOL, emergency response, and Framework-cleansed data for UBI, claims acceleration, crash reconstruction, and fraud identification.

Plus, it's all available in a smartphone-based solution, easily integrated into flagship apps with a single SDK, and including Sfara's industry leading false detection suppression technologies.

So, why is Sfara uniquely positioned to make this offer?

"The reason is simple. Other solution providers started their business models based on the comparatively simple engineering tasks of collecting UBI data and detecting high-velocity, severe collisions. But business models, ideas, innovations, and expectations have changed," said Nino Tarantino. "It takes more sophisticated technologies and approaches to achieve today's complex goals than are available in solutions created for simpler times."

At the heart of Sfara's ground-breaking technologies is their data hygiene, which they call their Integrated Suppression Framework (ISF). Any data flowing through the ISF they identify as being Framework-cleansed. ISF analyzes, cleanses and removes dirty data, while suppressing false detections. ISF was developed specifically for safety-of-life services for enterprises.

With the Sfara SDK, any one of the services can be independently and remotely enabled or disabled, depending upon the carrier's Go-to-Market strategy, so the services can be used singularly or in combinations.

