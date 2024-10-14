SFMOMA and Tra Publishing Announce Release of "Get in the Game: Sports, Art, Culture"

"We wanted this book to pack the emotional, physical, and aesthetic punch of a great sports match." —Jennifer Dunlop Fletcher, Seph Rodney, and Katy Siegel Post this

"Much of the cultural power of sports and art—and athletes and artists— comes from the fact that although they offer temporary escape, neither truly stands apart from society," write Fletcher and Siegel, "They sharply mirror the ways America values money, fame, and success, and they reflect common biases around race, gender, sexuality, and class."

The book includes forty-five full-color illustrations by AJ Dungo, a foreword by soccer star Megan Rapinoe, a reprinted poem by Pulitzer Prize winner Natalie Diaz, and nine dialogues and seven essays from athletes, artists, and scholars including Diana Nyad, Malcolm Jenkins, Catherine Opie, Jay Caspian Kang, and Pat Manuel.

Topics range from the intersection of race and mental health and the role of stadiums in society to the history of adaptive sports and the data revolution in baseball. The book also revisits key moments in sports history, such as Colin Kaepernick's protest, Simone Biles' 2020 Olympics withdrawal, the first-ever Gay Games, and Brandi Chastain's World Cup win.

"We wanted this book to pack the emotional, physical, and aesthetic punch of a great sports match," write Fletcher, Rodney, and Siegel. "We are thrilled to be teaming up with Ilona Oppenheim and her colleagues at Tra Publishing in a co-publishing partnership that will bring this book to a wide audience beyond the museum's walls."

A bold exploration that sparks crucial conversations and redefines the role of athletics in today's world, "Get in the Game" is distributed globally through Simon & Schuster and is now available through major retailers, Tra Publishing, and SFMOMA. An accompanying exhibition will open at SFMOMA on October 19, 2024, and run through February 18, 2025, before traveling to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and Pérez Art Museum Miami.

ABOUT TRA PUBLISHING

Tra Publishing creates beautifully crafted books that inspire social, cultural, and environmental awareness. Known for its attention to the physical art of bookmaking, Tra's publications are both visually compelling and thought-provoking. Their books are distributed worldwide through Simon & Schuster.

ABOUT SFMOMA

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art is a leading museum of modern and contemporary art in the United States and a thriving cultural center for the Bay Area. Its remarkable collection of painting, sculpture, photography, architecture, design, and media arts is housed in a LEED Gold-certified building designed by Snøhetta and Mario Botta. In addition to seven floors of galleries, SFMOMA offers 45,000 square feet of free public art spaces. Learn more about the SFMOMA exhibition Get in the Game..

ABOUT "GET IN THE GAME"

"Get in the Game: Sports, Art, Culture"

Ed. by Jennifer Dunlop Fletcher, Seph Rodney, Katy Siegel / Illus. by AJ Dungo

Oct. 8, 2024 / Hardcover / $24.95 / 168 pgs. / 6.9 x 9 in. / 9781962098038

Media Contact

Jessica Faroy, Tra Publishing, 1 305 209 7286, [email protected], trapublishing.com

SOURCE Tra Publishing