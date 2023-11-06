SGF's Fall Fertility Week features free fertility education events this November

"With 1 in 6 people facing infertility in their lifetime, we want those facing barriers to growing their families to know they are not alone." Post this

Interested attendees are welcome to join as many Fall Fertility Week events as they desire, even if they cannot attend the live presentation. SGF will email all webinar registrants a recording of each event for people to view at their convenience.

"Putting the patient first is at the core of everything we do here at SGF," shares Leah Bressler, M.D., M.P.H., physician at SGF's Raleigh, North Carolina location. "We make sure our patients not only feel informed about the care we provide, but also fully partnered with us as they embark on their family-building journey. Fall Fertility Week is a wonderful opportunity to help educate individuals and couples about their options and what the journey might look like for them."

While SGF fertility webinars are complimentary, interested parties must register to attend by visiting the SGF calendar of events.

Fall Fertility Week 2023 events:

-Monday, November 6, 2023 | 12 p.m. ET | Fertility 101: Getting Started Webinar + Q&A hosted by Phillip A. Romanski, M.D., M.Sc.

-Tuesday, November 7, 2023 | 3 p.m. ET | What to Expect Instagram Live hosted by Leah Bressler, M.D., M.P.H.

-Wednesday, November 8, 2023 | 12 p.m. ET | IVF Webinar + Q&A hosted by Pavna K. Brahma, M.D.

-Thursday, November 9, 2023 | Self-care Bingo on SGF's Instagram

-Friday, November 10, 2023 | 1:00 ET | Egg Freezing Webinar + Q&A hosted by Janet Bruno-Gaston, M.D., MSCI

-Friday, November 10, 2023 | 3:00 ET | Ask Me Anything Instagram Live hosted by Alexander Quaas, M.D., Ph.D.

For more avenues of support, SGF offers a comprehensive resource library for patients, as well as active Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channels, where current and prospective patients will find a wealth of support and resources.

For people facing barriers to growing their families, it may be time to consult a fertility specialist. Contact the SGF New Patient Center at 888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a consult with an SGF physician.

About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)

SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born from 30+ years of continuous innovation and patient-centered fertility care. With convenient locations throughout the U.S. and in Santiago, Chile, SGF accepts most insurance plans and makes fertility treatment accessible and affordable through innovative financial solutions, including 100% refund guarantees for eligible patients. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned and physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices nationally. Call 1-888-761-1967 to schedule a new patient appointment or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com for more information.

Media Contact

Megan Augustine, Shady Grove Fertility, 9142904482, [email protected], www.shadygrovefertility.com

Twitter

SOURCE Shady Grove Fertility