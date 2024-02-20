SGS Maine Pointe Announces Strategic Alliance with Sensei Labs®

Our partnership with Sensei Labs, and the integration of the Conductor platform into our supply chain practice, will enhance our mission and deliver exceptional value to our clients Post this

"Our relationship with Sensei Labs, and the integration of the Conductor platform into our supply chain practice, will enhance our mission and deliver exceptional value to our clients," said Nathanael Powrie, Managing Director, Data Analytics at SGS Maine Pointe. "With this innovative platform, we will be able to offer more innovative solutions that are essential for any business looking to thrive in today's fast-paced and ever-changing global market."

As an enterprise-grade transformation platform, the integration of Conductor will have a major impact on organizations, delivering benefits including a positive impact on EBITDA, strategic transformation, cost reduction, and procurement and supply chain optimization. With capabilities including real-time data management, collaborative workflows, and advanced analytics, SGS Maine Pointe will be able to add value to its mission of addressing supply chain challenges, as well as proactively identify and leverage new opportunities for value creation.

"The fusion of our technological expertise with the renowned supply chain management acumen of SGS Maine Pointe creates a powerful combination," commented Jay Goldman Co-founder and CEO of Sensei Labs. "We are excited to see how this relationship will catalyze new levels of efficiency and value creation in supply chains across all sectors."

This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in the consulting industry, particularly in the realm of supply chain management. Clients of SGS Maine Pointe will benefit from a more integrated, technology-driven approach to supply chain transformation, positioning them to capture new value and stay ahead in a competitive global market.

About SGS Maine Pointe

SGS Maine Pointe is a global supply chain and operations consulting firm that drives compelling economic returns for clients. Our Total Value Optimization™ (TVO) strategy improves EBITDA, cash, growth and resilience across planning, procurement, logistics, operations, and data analytics.

Working with executives and their teams, we break through functional silos and rapidly transform the plan-buy-make-move supply chain, with an average ROI of 6:1.

Our unique 100% guarantee of engagement fees is based on annualized savings. www.mainepointe.com

About SGS

We are SGS – the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 99,600 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.

About Sensei Labs

Conductor by Sensei Labs brings clarity to complexity at every stage of enterprise transformation journeys to accelerate benefits and de-risk execution. Conductor is an enterprise-grade SaaS transformation platform that creates harmony from strategy to execution, delivering KPI/benefits tracking, accountability, and governance on your terms. Conductor empowers transformation journeys for the world's largest companies, government agencies, professional service firms, and private equity funds. For more information, please see www.senseilabs.com.

Media Contact

David Schutzman, SGS Maine Pointe, 1 203 661-1435, [email protected], https://www.mainepointe.com/

