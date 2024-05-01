SGS Maine Pointe Appoints Joseph Esteves as Chief Executive Officer

"I believe in our team's ability to not only deliver results but to surpass our clients' expectations, driving their success and growth" Post this

"I believe in our team's ability to not only deliver results but to surpass our clients' expectations, driving their success and growth," said Esteves. "While many consulting firms focus on identifying opportunities and savings, we dive in alongside our clients to achieve measurable results quickly. With our dedicated focus and commitment, SGS Maine Pointe aims to become a premier supply chain and operations consulting firm while maintaining our top position as the #1 ranked supply chain consulting firm."

As the new CEO, Esteves will leverage his relationships with investors and industry leaders to strengthen SGS Maine Pointe's consultant team. "I've had the privilege of working with exceptional leaders and learning from their contributions to our Total Value Optimization (TVO)™ approach. This has helped us stand out and stay ahead in digitalization and business transformation."

"Joseph's deep slate of experience and track record of delivering value is accompanied by his strong, client-focused outlook," said Jeffrey McDonald, Executive Vice President of Business Assurance at SGS.

Esteves, a widely regarded thought leader, was nominated as one of the "Top 25 Consultants in North America" in 2018 and received Consulting Magazine's "Rising Star of the Profession" award in 2019. He has also been honored with SGS Maine Pointe's Peak Performance Awards in Delivery Excellence and Business Development. Esteves is frequently sought after for his expertise by leading publications and recently shared insights in Private Equity International's PE Hub magazine on creating sustainable value and strategies for navigating uncertain times in the industry.

Esteves is an active member of the Association of Corporate Growth. He received his BSBA in Industrial Operations and Supply Chain Management, with a minor in Economics, from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

About SGS Maine Pointe

SGS Maine Pointe is a global supply chain and operations consulting firm that drives compelling economic returns for clients. Our Total Value Optimization (TVO)™ strategy improves EBITDA, cash, growth and resilience across planning, procurement, logistics, operations, and data analytics.

Working with executives and their teams, we break through functional silos and rapidly transform the plan-buy-make-move supply chain, with an average ROI of 6:1. Our unique 100% guarantee of engagement fees is based on annualized savings. www.mainepointe.com

About SGS

We are SGS – the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 99,600 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.

Media Contact

David Schutzman, SGS Maine Pointe, 1 (203) 550-8551, [email protected], https://www.mainepointe.com/

SOURCE SGS Maine Pointe