SGS Maine Pointe Appoints Neel Malkani as Managing Director, Private Equity & Industrials

"I am very pleased to be a part of an organization that supports a mission of delivering compelling and sustainable economic returns to all of our clients" Post this

"Joining SGS Maine Pointe provides me with an even greater opportunity to work with private equity firms and industrial organizations, leveraging not only my own background, but also the expertise of my colleagues and SGS Maine Pointe's own total value optimization methodology," said Malkani. "I am very pleased to be a part of an organization that supports a mission of delivering compelling and sustainable economic returns to all of our clients."

Over the course of his career, Malkani has been exposed to more than 250 unique operations in 100 different cities across 14 countries, a slate of global experience that gives him diverse insights into extended global supply chains. Armed with that knowledge, Malkani has helped drive hundreds of millions in financial improvements and increased valuations.

"With Neel assuming this important role in our private equity and industrials organization, we are confident in continuing our outstanding record of delivering guaranteed improvements to our clients," said Joseph Esteves, SGS Maine Pointe's CEO. "We have seen first-hand how Neel works with clients to identify and drive performance improvement, and his expertise across the entire value chain matches well with the ongoing needs and desires of our client base."

Prior to joining SGS Maine Pointe, Malkani led sales for a boutique operations consultancy, directed analysis for an operational improvement firm, and guided multiple client delivery and internal teams across finance, strategy, operations, and emerging technologies.

Malkani received his MBA from Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business, and his BA in Finance and Economics from George Mason University's Costello College of Business. He also studied abroad at University of Oxford, Pembroke College.

About SGS Maine Pointe

SGS Maine Pointe is a global supply chain and operations consulting firm that drives compelling economic returns for clients. Our Total Value Optimization (TVO)™ strategy improves EBITDA, cash, growth and resilience across planning, procurement, logistics, operations, and data analytics.

Working with executives and their teams, we break through functional silos and rapidly transform the plan-buy-make-move supply chain, with an average ROI of 6:1. Our unique 100% guarantee of engagement fees is based on annualized savings. www.mainepointe.com

About SGS

We are SGS – the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 99,600 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.

Media Contact

David Schutzman, SGS Maine Pointe, 1 (203) 550-8551, [email protected], SGS Maine Pointe

SOURCE SGS Maine Pointe