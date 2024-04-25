SGS Maine Pointe Welcomes Back Jamie Loder as Managing Director, Private Equity Europe

"Under Jamie Loder's leadership, SGS Maine Pointe will further develop its practice, helping private equity firms and their portfolio companies achieve their most aggressive goals for growth and value creation" Post this

"I am very pleased to be rejoining SGS Maine Pointe to elevate its European PE practice," said Loder. "What sets SGS Maine Pointe apart from others is its outstanding achievement, compelling ROI-driven offering, and of course, the strength of its people. I have never encountered another consultancy with such a strong culture of value creation." He added, "My immediate aim is to advance the European practice to the same level as the U.S. business in terms of size and reputation. To achieve this, my team and I will focus on sectors where our expertise is proven, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, packaging and consumer goods, and manufacturing.

Loder will concentrate on building and expanding client relationships with investors, as well as with the executive leadership of PE-owned companies. With expertise in sales and cost strategy, pre-deal due diligence, and operational improvement plans, Loder has been able to, over the course of his successful career, build up a large set of relationships in the private equity sector, both in the U.S. and in Europe.

"Jamie's expertise and proven track record in the European market will be pivotal as we expand our footprint and deliver sustainable value in a dynamic market environment, particularly in the U.K," stated Joseph Esteves, CEO of SGS Maine Pointe. "Under his leadership, SGS Maine Pointe will further develop its practice, helping private equity firms and their portfolio companies achieve their most aggressive goals for growth and value creation."

Esteves added, "Furthermore, we will emphasize the broader value SGS Maine Pointe offers clients as the only company globally capable of providing end-to-end supply chain and operations services—from transformation to continuous improvement, as well as supplier testing, inspection, and verification, in collaboration with our parent company SGS."

Prior to joining SGS Maine Pointe, Loder supported private equity firms, delivering superior value with guidance and expert analysis of the financial and other factors that influence the success of their investments. Loder is a qualified chartered accountant and fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales. He is a graduate of the University of Newcastle, where he studied politics and international relations.

About SGS Maine Pointe

SGS Maine Pointe, a member of the SGS Group, is a global supply chain and operations consulting firm trusted by many chief executives and private equity firms to drive compelling economic returns for their companies. We achieve this by delivering accelerated, sustainable improvements in EBITDA, cash and growth across their operations, procurement, and logistics. Our hands-on implementation experts work with executives and their teams to rapidly break through functional silos and transform the plan-buy-make-move supply chain to deliver the greatest value to customers and investors at the lowest cost and risk to business. We call this Total Value Optimization (TVO)™.

SGS Maine Pointe's engagements are results-driven and deliver between 4:1-8:1 ROI. We are so confident in our work and our processes that we provide a unique 100% guarantee of engagement fees based on annualized savings. www.mainepointe.com

About SGS

We are SGS – the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. Our 98,000 employees operate a network of 2,650 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world. SGS has been delivering ESG and sustainability solutions and services to clients for the past 25 years and has been a carbon neutral company for the past seven years.

Media Contact

