SGS Maine Pointe Welcomes David Critchley as Managing Director, Business Development, Industrial and Consumer Products & Services

"Joining SGS Maine Pointe this year gives me a wonderful opportunity to work with an incredible team of seasoned professionals, accustomed to delivering bottom-line results," said Critchley. "My own background in supply chain and operations, along with the industry expertise of my colleagues and SGS Maine Pointe's own powerful business strategies for re-invigorating the supply chain, is a great combination and I'm looking forward to delivering powerful results to our clients."

Prior to joining SGS Maine Pointe, Critchley held executive positions at West Monroe Partners, where his experience in the end-to-end supply chain and operations, strategy and performance excellence delivered consistent, positive results to his clients. Additional previous experience includes 12 years in industry, before working in consulting roles with Accenture and IBM Global Business Services. He was also the founder and CEO of DC Squared Consulting Services.

"David takes great pride in developing his team and positioning every team member for success," said Joseph Esteves, SGS Maine Pointe's CEO. "He will be a tremendous asset to us here at SGS Maine Pointe, and to all of our clients."

Critchley holds two patents for technology applications in the freight rail industry, and he has also earned awards for development of new methods for vacuum envelope and housing fabrication and design, as well as for project engineering and leadership development. Critchley has a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Utah, and is a Certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt.

About SGS Maine Pointe

SGS Maine Pointe is a global supply chain and operations consulting firm that drives compelling economic returns for clients. Our Total Value Optimization (TVO)™ strategy improves EBITDA, cash, growth and resilience across planning, procurement, logistics, operations, and data analytics.

Working with executives and their teams, we break through functional silos and rapidly transform the plan-buy-make-move supply chain, with an average ROI of 6:1. Our unique 100% guarantee of engagement fees is based on annualized savings. www.mainepointe.com

About SGS

We are SGS – the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 99,600 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.

