SGT25 draw together 400+ European power grid technical professionals for a review of the latest grid transformation projects

THE HAGUE CONFERENCE CENTRE, The Netherlands, Nov. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recent research carried out by Smart Grid Forums with over 100 European power grid professionals revealed growing concern that eroding supply chain reliability, workforce stability, and OT cybersecurity are inhibiting grid transformation projects, delaying renewables integration, and impacting Europe's future energy security.
It is with this in mind that Smart Grid Forums launch their 6th annual SGT25 conference, with an extended day of strategic plenary sessions addressing the big picture issues impacting the sector, followed by a technical programme show casing the best of the grid modernisation projects across TSO and DSO organizations.
"European utilities have never been under more pressure to deliver grid transformation whilst navigating the complexities of global supply chain disruptions, workforce uncertainties, and a more geopolitically malicious cyber threat landscape" said Mandana White, CEO of Smart Grid Forums. "It is at times like these that utilities must come together to gain clarity on the big picture, compare their experiences, and unify to tackle the path ahead with innovative new strategies and greater energy and conviction than ever before. Delivering to the energy transition is not a matter of If but one of How."
At SGT25 utility senior managers will come together with their technical teams for three days of strategic and technical discussions, in order to get onto the same page, and move in the same direction at greater pace than ever before. The programme consists of:
- 1-Day Infrastructure Investment Briefing – a series of utility panel discussions addressing technology investment priorities and the implications for utility technical teams and the supplier ecosystem
- 2-Day Technical Case-Study Conference – implementation focused programme reviewing the successes, setbacks, and future roadmaps of utility project leaders and product specifiers in six core domains: Digital Substations, Operational Systems, Smart Meter Infrastructure, OT Cybersecurity, Big Data, and Asset Management
- Innovation Excellence Awards Ceremony – attended by all participants, and evening of recognition and reward in support of utility innovation
- Roundtable Discussions – private senior management roundtable discussions as well as public technical roundtable discussions, facilitating high impact information exchange and networking
- Exhibition & Live Demo Labs – a display of leading smart grid product and service suppliers with deep expertise and experience in the grid sector
100+ Utility Speakers Scheduled Including:
- Giulio Carone, CEO – Areti
- Mihkel Härm, CEO – Elektrilevi
- Torsten Röglin, Managing Director - Stadtwerke Frankfurt
- Thomas Reithofer, Head of Grid, Member of Executive Board – CKW
- Fazila Ahmad, Global Head of Data & AI Acceleration - EDP Group
- Rene Kuczkowski, Head of the Strategy & International Cooperation Office - ENEA Operator
- Esa Äärynen, Head of Strategic Grid Planning - Helen Electricity Networks
- Ronan McKeown, Future Networks Director - NIE Networks
- Tadej Šinkovec, Head of Advanced Analytics - Elektro Ljubljana
- Andreas Reisenauer, VP Digital Infrastructure - Elia Group
- Tomasz Rodziewicz, Head of Innovation & New Technologies - TAURON Dystrybucja
- Jonas van den Bogaard, Open Source Office Lead – Alliander
- Sander Jansen, Product Owner Virtual Stations – Alliander
- Joep van Genuchten, Data Architect – Alliander
- Davide Della Giustina, Chief Business Transformation Officer, Smart Infrastructures – Areti
- Yamshid Farhat, Head of Technology & AI – BKW
- Jan Petráček, Chief Transformation Officer - ČEZ Distribuce
- Alexander Harsch, Head of Cyber Resilience - E.ON
- Sam Julian, Chief Cloud Engineer - E.ON
- Matthias Merchlewitz, Consultant, Resilience & Cyber Range E - E.ON
- Vincent Audebert, IoT & Telecom Expert – EDF
- Sherif Hussein, Project Manager – EDF
- Peter Jensen, Chair of the IEC Technical Committee 13 – EDF
- Dan Wilson, Asset Analytics Manager - Electricity North West
- Uros Stiplovsek, Programmer - Elektro Celje
- Tadej Šinkovec, Head of Advanced Analytics - Elektro Ljubljana
- Henrik Hagberg, Head of Price and Revenue Management – Ellevio
- Łukasz Kasperski, Coordinator for Measurement Systems and Energy Quality - ENEA Operator
- Przemysław Starzyński, Head of the Office of Innovation Initiatives - ENEA Operator
- Clément Devun, IT/OT Cybersecurity Lead Architect – Enedis
- Maman Idi Cheffou, Project Manager - Enedis
- Ludovic Pontnau, OT Cybersecurity Expert – Enedis
- Fatoumata Sangare, Industrial Information System Compliance Specialist – Enedis
- Sławomir Noske , Senior Innovation Expert - ENERGA-OPERATOR
- Fedder Skovgaard, Business Architect – Energinet
- Carsten Strunge, Chief Engineer & Business Architect Grid Control Systems – Energinet
- Helder Barbosa, Cybersecurity Project Manager - E-REDES
- Jose Esperanca, Data Management Lead - E-REDES
- Chisimdiri Anyaogu, Engineer, Asset Performance – ESB
- Kamal Radi, Senior Specialist, Power Systems Planning, SCADA and Energy Management Systems – ESB
- Markus Virtanen, Lead Data Scientist – Fingrid
- Peter Kellens, Expert Assets & Grid Architecture Electricity – Fluvius
- Dan Smidsrød, Systems Engineer Process Control - Glitre Nett
- Kristin Tukun, Data Scientist - Glitre Nett
- Joris van Rooij, Data Analyst -Göteborg Energi
- Mika Loukkalahti, Leading Expert - Helen Electricity Networks
- Inigo Ferrero, Protection & Control Standardization Manager – Iberdrola
- Birkir Heimisson, Specialist in Digital Development - Landsnet
- Paul Thomson, Power System Engineering Modelling - National Grid
- Stanislav Kalynych, IT/OT Security Analyst - Northland Power
- Nicolas Bihannic, Expert in Orange Future Networks Community – Orange
- Walter Schaffer, Head of Competence Center Electricity - Salzburg Netz
- Daniel Lafferty, Design Lead, Protection & Control - SP Energy Networks
- Adrian Ferguson, Lead OT Project Manager - SSEN Transmission
- Mohseen Mohemmed, Lead Protection Automation and Control Engineer - SSEN Transmission
- Deepa Shaji Kumar, Innovation Development Project Manager - SSEN Transmission
- Alex Stuart, Head of Data Management - SSEN Transmission
- Rannveig Løken, Head of Protection Department – Statnett
- Svein Olsen, Enterprise Information Architect - Statnett
- Nuran Cihangir Martin, Grid Strategist - Stedin
- Machtelt Eggink, Technical Innovation Manager – Stedin
- Leon Kuiper, Lead Data Scientist – Stedin
- Marcel Neu, Project Manager, Meter Asset Management & Lead NextGen SIO – Stedin
- Jan Nienhuis, Security Expert – Stedin
- Bas van den Berge, Head of Asset System Policy & Technical Innovation – Stedin
- Sjors van der Heijden, Strategist, Grid Automation – Stedin
- Giuseppe Martinelli, Domain Architect Business, Power System Data - Svenska kraftnät
- Anna Rådman, Senior Vice President Business Intelligence - Svenska Kraftnät
- Erik Wejander, Project Leader Digital Substation - Svenska kraftnät
- Michael Knuchel, Head of Substation Automation Systems Engineering - Swissgrid
- Mariusz Jurczyk, Board Advisor for AMI - TAURON Dystrybucja
- Muhammad Babar, Leadership Team, Asset Data Management - Tennet
- Remko Logemann, Maintenance Strategist - Tennet
- Matija Naglič, Business Developer, System Operations - Tennet
- Emir Ozdurmus, Asset Specialist, High Voltage Control & SCADA Systems - Tennet
- Jan Vorrink, Senior Advisor International Affairs, Future Design, System Operation - Tennet
- Bogdan Leu, Project Manager - Transelectrica
- Mohammed Radi, Network Data Modelling Engineer (CIM) - UK Power Networks
- Vincent Gliniewicz, Senior Data Strategist - Vattenfall
- Ívar Hrafn Ágústsson, Control System Specialist - Veitur
- Joyce van de Garde, Director Telecommunications - Westenergie
