SGT25 draw together 400+ European power grid technical professionals for a review of the latest grid transformation projects

Driving grid modernisation in the context of geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and workforce uncertainty to guarantee future energy security in Europe

"European utilities have never been under more pressure to deliver grid transformation whilst navigating the complexities of global supply chain disruptions, workforce uncertainties, and a more geopolitically malicious cyber threat landscape" said Mandana White, CEO of Smart Grid Forums. "It is at times like these that utilities must come together to gain clarity on the big picture, compare their experiences, and unify to tackle the path ahead with innovative new strategies and greater energy and conviction than ever before. Delivering to the energy transition is not a matter of If but one of How."

At SGT25 utility senior managers will come together with their technical teams for three days of strategic and technical discussions, in order to get onto the same page, and move in the same direction at greater pace than ever before. The programme consists of:

1-Day Infrastructure Investment Briefing – a series of utility panel discussions addressing technology investment priorities and the implications for utility technical teams and the supplier ecosystem

2-Day Technical Case-Study Conference – implementation focused programme reviewing the successes, setbacks, and future roadmaps of utility project leaders and product specifiers in six core domains: Digital Substations, Operational Systems, Smart Meter Infrastructure, OT Cybersecurity, Big Data, and Asset Management

Innovation Excellence Awards Ceremony – attended by all participants, and evening of recognition and reward in support of utility innovation

Roundtable Discussions – private senior management roundtable discussions as well as public technical roundtable discussions, facilitating high impact information exchange and networking

Exhibition & Live Demo Labs – a display of leading smart grid product and service suppliers with deep expertise and experience in the grid sector

100+ Utility Speakers Scheduled Including:

Giulio Carone , CEO – Areti

, CEO – Areti Mihkel Härm, CEO – Elektrilevi

Torsten Röglin, Managing Director - Stadtwerke Frankfurt

Thomas Reithofer , Head of Grid, Member of Executive Board – CKW

, Head of Grid, Member of Executive Board – CKW Fazila Ahmad , Global Head of Data & AI Acceleration - EDP Group

, Global Head of Data & AI Acceleration - EDP Group Rene Kuczkowski , Head of the Strategy & International Cooperation Office - ENEA Operator

, Head of the Strategy & International Cooperation Office - ENEA Operator Esa Äärynen, Head of Strategic Grid Planning - Helen Electricity Networks

Ronan McKeown , Future Networks Director - NIE Networks

, Future Networks Director - Tadej Šinkovec, Head of Advanced Analytics - Elektro Ljubljana

Andreas Reisenauer , VP Digital Infrastructure - Elia Group

, VP Digital Infrastructure - Elia Group Tomasz Rodziewicz , Head of Innovation & New Technologies - TAURON Dystrybucja

, Head of Innovation & New Technologies - TAURON Dystrybucja Jonas van den Bogaard , Open Source Office Lead – Alliander

, Open Source Office Lead – Alliander Sander Jansen , Product Owner Virtual Stations – Alliander

, Product Owner Virtual Stations – Alliander Joep van Genuchten , Data Architect – Alliander

, Data Architect – Alliander Davide Della Giustina , Chief Business Transformation Officer, Smart Infrastructures – Areti

, Chief Business Transformation Officer, Smart Infrastructures – Areti Yamshid Farhat, Head of Technology & AI – BKW

Jan Petráček, Chief Transformation Officer - ČEZ Distribuce

Alexander Harsch , Head of Cyber Resilience - E.ON

, Head of Cyber Resilience - E.ON Sam Julian , Chief Cloud Engineer - E.ON

, Chief Cloud Engineer - Matthias Merchlewitz , Consultant, Resilience & Cyber Range E - E.ON

, Consultant, Resilience & Cyber Range E - E.ON Vincent Audebert , IoT & Telecom Expert – EDF

, IoT & Telecom Expert – EDF Sherif Hussein, Project Manager – EDF

Peter Jensen , Chair of the IEC Technical Committee 13 – EDF

, Chair of the IEC Technical Committee 13 – EDF Dan Wilson , Asset Analytics Manager - Electricity North West

, Asset Analytics Manager - Electricity North West Uros Stiplovsek, Programmer - Elektro Celje

Tadej Šinkovec, Head of Advanced Analytics - Elektro Ljubljana

Henrik Hagberg , Head of Price and Revenue Management – Ellevio

, Head of Price and Revenue Management – Ellevio Łukasz Kasperski, Coordinator for Measurement Systems and Energy Quality - ENEA Operator

Przemysław Starzyński, Head of the Office of Innovation Initiatives - ENEA Operator

Clément Devun, IT/OT Cybersecurity Lead Architect – Enedis

Maman Idi Cheffou, Project Manager - Enedis

Ludovic Pontnau, OT Cybersecurity Expert – Enedis

Fatoumata Sangare , Industrial Information System Compliance Specialist – Enedis

, Industrial Information System Compliance Specialist – Enedis Sławomir Noske , Senior Innovation Expert - ENERGA-OPERATOR

Fedder Skovgaard , Business Architect – Energinet

, Business Architect – Energinet Carsten Strunge , Chief Engineer & Business Architect Grid Control Systems – Energinet

, Chief Engineer & Business Architect Grid Control Systems – Energinet Helder Barbosa , Cybersecurity Project Manager - E-REDES

, Cybersecurity Project Manager - E-REDES Jose Esperanca , Data Management Lead - E-REDES

, Data Management Lead - E-REDES Chisimdiri Anyaogu, Engineer, Asset Performance – ESB

Kamal Radi , Senior Specialist, Power Systems Planning, SCADA and Energy Management Systems – ESB

, Senior Specialist, Power Systems Planning, SCADA and Energy Management Systems – ESB Markus Virtanen , Lead Data Scientist – Fingrid

, Lead Data Scientist – Fingrid Peter Kellens , Expert Assets & Grid Architecture Electricity – Fluvius

, Expert Assets & Grid Architecture Electricity – Fluvius Dan Smidsrød, Systems Engineer Process Control - Glitre Nett

Kristin Tukun, Data Scientist - Glitre Nett

Joris van Rooij , Data Analyst -Göteborg Energi

, Data Analyst -Göteborg Energi Mika Loukkalahti, Leading Expert - Helen Electricity Networks

Inigo Ferrero , Protection & Control Standardization Manager – Iberdrola

, Protection & Control Standardization Manager – Iberdrola Birkir Heimisson, Specialist in Digital Development - Landsnet

Paul Thomson , Power System Engineering Modelling - National Grid

, Power System Engineering Modelling - National Grid Stanislav Kalynych , IT/OT Security Analyst - Northland Power

, IT/OT Security Analyst - Northland Power Nicolas Bihannic, Expert in Orange Future Networks Community – Orange

Walter Schaffer , Head of Competence Center Electricity - Salzburg Netz

, Head of Competence Center Electricity - Salzburg Netz Daniel Lafferty , Design Lead, Protection & Control - SP Energy Networks

, Design Lead, Protection & Control - SP Energy Networks Adrian Ferguson , Lead OT Project Manager - SSEN Transmission

, Lead OT Project Manager - SSEN Transmission Mohseen Mohemmed , Lead Protection Automation and Control Engineer - SSEN Transmission

, Lead Protection Automation and Control Engineer - SSEN Transmission Deepa Shaji Kumar , Innovation Development Project Manager - SSEN Transmission

, Innovation Development Project Manager - SSEN Transmission Alex Stuart , Head of Data Management - SSEN Transmission

, Head of Data Management - SSEN Transmission Rannveig Løken, Head of Protection Department – Statnett

Svein Olsen , Enterprise Information Architect - Statnett

, Enterprise Information Architect - Statnett Nuran Cihangir Martin , Grid Strategist - Stedin

, Grid Strategist - Stedin Machtelt Eggink, Technical Innovation Manager – Stedin

Leon Kuiper , Lead Data Scientist – Stedin

, Lead Data Scientist – Stedin Marcel Neu , Project Manager, Meter Asset Management & Lead NextGen SIO – Stedin

, Project Manager, Meter Asset Management & Lead NextGen SIO – Stedin Jan Nienhuis , Security Expert – Stedin

, Security Expert – Stedin Bas van den Berge , Head of Asset System Policy & Technical Innovation – Stedin

, Head of Asset System Policy & Technical Innovation – Stedin Sjors van der Heijden , Strategist, Grid Automation – Stedin

, Strategist, Grid Automation – Stedin Giuseppe Martinelli , Domain Architect Business, Power System Data - Svenska kraftnät

, Domain Architect Business, Power System Data - Svenska kraftnät Anna Rådman, Senior Vice President Business Intelligence - Svenska Kraftnät

Erik Wejander, Project Leader Digital Substation - Svenska kraftnät

Michael Knuchel , Head of Substation Automation Systems Engineering - Swissgrid

, Head of Substation Automation Systems Engineering - Swissgrid Mariusz Jurczyk , Board Advisor for AMI - TAURON Dystrybucja

, Board Advisor for AMI - TAURON Dystrybucja Muhammad Babar, Leadership Team, Asset Data Management - Tennet

Remko Logemann , Maintenance Strategist - Tennet

, Maintenance Strategist - Tennet Matija Naglič, Business Developer, System Operations - Tennet

Emir Ozdurmus, Asset Specialist, High Voltage Control & SCADA Systems - Tennet

Jan Vorrink, Senior Advisor International Affairs, Future Design, System Operation - Tennet

Bogdan Leu , Project Manager - Transelectrica

, Project Manager - Transelectrica Mohammed Radi , Network Data Modelling Engineer (CIM) - UK Power Networks

, Network Data Modelling Engineer (CIM) - UK Power Networks Vincent Gliniewicz , Senior Data Strategist - Vattenfall

, Senior Data Strategist - Vattenfall Ívar Hrafn Ágústsson, Control System Specialist - Veitur

Joyce van de Garde , Director Telecommunications - Westenergie

