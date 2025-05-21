SGW unveils the Motorola PIP1710 CONNECT, empowered by Adorable Intelligence™, a new AI solution for seamless family integration

"Our goal is to create products that not only assist parents but also add a little extra magic to everyday moments," added Malcolm Paton "Adorable Intelligence is all about smart solutions that feel natural, helpful, and, most importantly, adorable." Post this

Unlike conventional smart technology, Adorable Intelligence focuses on creating practical, intuitive, and emotionally aware solutionsthat help parents feel more connected and confident in caring for their little ones. Every product powered by Adorable Intelligence combines cutting-edge innovation with a playful, nurturing spirit, offering real value while preserving the warmth and joy of parent-child interactions.

"We believe technology should enhance, not replace, the special moments between parents and their children," said Malcolm Paton, Executive Director at SGW Global. "With Adorable Intelligence, we're introducing AI that is thoughtfully designed to provide reassurance, support, and even moments of joy in everyday parenting."

The Perfect Balance of Smart and Sweet

SGW Global is introducing a new range of products with Adorable Intelligence, starting with Motorola PIP1710 CONNECT. This innovative baby monitor features Zoundream's advanced Cry Analysis technology, which uses artificial intelligence and sound recognition to analyze and translate different types of baby cries.

Powered by scientific and clinical research, this technology analyzes each cry against a comprehensive database gathered from over 10 million hours of use of the technology from families in their homes. It instantly identifies the cry as one of five categories; Sleepy, Hungry, Uncomfortable, Burp, or Irritated, helping parents quickly interpret and respond to their baby's needs. Zoundream's advanced machine learning algorithm continuously evolves, delivering increasingly personalized insights over time.

Every product featuring Adorable Intelligence will be designed with parents in mind, ensuring that AI is used responsibly, and not to replace human care, but to inform, assist, and comfort without overwhelming.

Why Adorable Intelligence?

Smart, and Always Supportive – AI-driven insights that help, not hinder, the parent-child connection.

Joyfully Designed – A playful, warm approach that blends technology with the heart of caregiving.

Peace of Mind – Thoughtful features that enhance safety, well-being, and everyday routines.

Reimagining the Nursery Experience

With Adorable Intelligence, SGW Global is redefining how AI fits into family life, making parenting easier, more joyful, and more connected than ever before.

"Our goal is to create products that not only assist parents but also add a little extra magic to everyday moments," added Malcolm Paton "Adorable Intelligence is all about smart solutions that feel natural, helpful, and, most importantly, adorable."

Motorola PIP1710 CONNECT features include:

Full HD 1080 video streaming

Full color touch screen

Remote pan and tilt camera

Lightweight, sleek design

The Motorola PIP1710 CONNECT is available to purchase from September 2025; MSRP $299.99. Available at https://www.motorolanursery.com/ and retailers nationwide.

About SGW Global

SGW Global specializes in the manufacture, design, sales and distribution of a wide array of consumer electronic products and services. Working with leading technology innovators, we pride ourselves on the creation of world-class award-winning designs and solutions. With a 30-year track record of quality and on time delivery, we partner with dynamic pioneers at the forefront of technological change in a constantly evolving market.

In a partnership with Motorola Mobility LLC that has already existed for more than 15 years, SGW Global are the global1 licensee of the Motorola brand for Personal Audio2, Nursery3 and Telephony4 products.

As a truly global operation, we have our Corporate HQ along with our own manufacturing facilities in China, a dedicated Sales Operation Centre in the US, a European Operations Centre in the UK, and a worldwide sales and distribution network. For more information, visit www.sgwglobal.com

SGW Global is a trading name of Meizhou Guo Wei Electronics Co., Ltd.

About Zoundream

Zoundream, founded in 2019, is a health-tech startup based in Basel, Switzerland, with an engineering center in Barcelona, Spain. The company specializes in AI-driven solutions for infant voice analysis, including cry analysis, and soon, non-invasive early detection of pathologies and neurodevelopmental conditions using voice.

Zoundream collaborates with hospitals and key organizations across Europe, North America, South America, and Asia, continuously expanding its knowledge and improving infant health monitoring solutions globally.

For more information, visit zoundream.com.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola's Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by partnering with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumer's lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2025 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

1 Personal Audio license excludes India and Telephony license excludes South America

2 Personal Audio products include wired and wireless in-ear and over-ear headphones, true wireless (TWS) and portable wireless speakers.

3 Nursery products include connected and non-connected audio and video baby monitors, soothers, sleep monitors, projectors, thermometers, scales, humidifiers, and air purifiers.

4 Telephony products include corded and cordless home telephones, corded and cordless business telephones and fixed wireless telephones.

