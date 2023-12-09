Shadows In The Sunset - Three Novellas by Jonathan R. Farris is featured on Writers Republic.

One collection of novellas is called Shadows in the Sunset: Three Novellas. Get on board and delight in three tales centered around three different situations. The book's title, "Shadows in the Sunset," is the first. It chronicles the unforgettable summertime activities of a group of young people in Big Sur that may never be forgotten. The second tale, "Underland (The Lost Children)," is about two "fools" who go to the country fair, namely James and Summer. The final tale is "A House with No Progression," which tells the tale of an artist residing with his partner. They resolve to live together in seclusion, away from people, taking their artistic personalities a step further. However, issues arise when the artist struggles to distinguish fact from fantasy.
UNION CITY, N.J., Dec. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Novellas are narrative prose works of fiction that are longer than most short stories but shorter than most novels. The word novella in English comes from the Italian novella, which is a brief narrative based on real or ostensibly real events. But there are other qualities that set novellas apart even more than their length. Novellas are usually short, symbolic, and simple. Additionally, they frequently nudge the reader to reflect carefully on a main idea or query. Certain novella-length works have the "weight" to stand alone, while others are best read as part of a collection.
Shadows in the Sunset: Three Novellas is an example of a collection of novellas. Hop on and enjoy three stories about three different scenarios. The first one being "Shadows in the Sunset," the title carrier of the book. It tells about the adventures of some young people for one summer at Big Sur that will not be forgotten—maybe ever. The next story is "Underland (The Lost Children)," about two "fools" named James and Summer visiting the country fair. And the last story is "A House with No Progression." The story of an artist living with his girlfriend. Taking the artistic personality to the next level, they decide to live together in isolation, away from people. But then complications happen when the artist finds it difficult to separate fiction from reality.
This book is available online and can be purchased at online bookstores: www.writersrepublic.com, www.amazon.com, and www.barnesandnoble.com.
About the Author
Author Jonathan Ray Hernandez Farris is an American of Mexican and Colombian ancestry. His mother instilled in him a love of storytelling from an early age by telling him stories and exposing him to a wide range of movies. Because of that, he has been fascinated with both hearing new and writing new stories. He wrote the three novellas while traveling the West Coast, visiting places including the Big Sur beaches, the forests of Oregon, and his San Fernando Valley home. Each story's flow resulted from both the abstract ideas that followed each real-world experience. Despite being fiction, each story's reality breathes deeper truths about art, youth, and personal liberty.
Shadows In The Sunset - Three Novellas by Jonathan R. Farris
Paperback: $11.99 | ISBN-13: 9798885364294
Hardback: $24.99 | ISBN-13: 9798885364300
EBook: $3.99 | ISBN-13: 9798885364317
Publication Date: November 2023 | Pages: 142
