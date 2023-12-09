Shadows In The Sunset - Three Novellas by Jonathan R. Farris is featured on Writers Republic.

One collection of novellas is called Shadows in the Sunset: Three Novellas. Get on board and delight in three tales centered around three different situations. The book's title, "Shadows in the Sunset," is the first. It chronicles the unforgettable summertime activities of a group of young people in Big Sur that may never be forgotten. The second tale, "Underland (The Lost Children)," is about two "fools" who go to the country fair, namely James and Summer. The final tale is "A House with No Progression," which tells the tale of an artist residing with his partner. They resolve to live together in seclusion, away from people, taking their artistic personalities a step further. However, issues arise when the artist struggles to distinguish fact from fantasy.

UNION CITY, N.J., Dec. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Novellas are narrative prose works of fiction that are longer than most short stories but shorter than most novels. The word novella in English comes from the Italian novella, which is a brief narrative based on real or ostensibly real events. But there are other qualities that set novellas apart even more than their length. Novellas are usually short, symbolic, and simple. Additionally, they frequently nudge the reader to reflect carefully on a main idea or query. Certain novella-length works have the "weight" to stand alone, while others are best read as part of a collection.