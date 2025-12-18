Shaffer Tire and Yokohama Announce Major Support for Redfeather.org After Discovering Their Impact at the 2025 Land Rover Defender Service Awards

"We weren't just hearing about a nonprofit. We were hearing about our neighbors, our customers, and the families who have supported Shaffer Tire for nearly fifty years," said Matthew Shaffer Post this

Shaffer Tire attended the event with Arrowhead Land Rover, arriving directly from Destination Defender with rigs still coated in reservation-like mud. Inside a dining room filled with polished shoes and bright lights, the team heard Redfeather's story for the first time—and immediately recognized the communities being served.

"We weren't just hearing about a nonprofit. We were hearing about our neighbors, our customers, and the families who have supported Shaffer Tire for nearly fifty years," said Matthew Shaffer, Secretary at Shaffer Tire. "When we realized Redfeather was helping the very same people who walk through our doors in Gallup, we knew we had to stand with them."

Decades of Service to Navajo Families

Redfeather.org provides critical home repairs, weatherization services, accessibility ramps for elders, and healthy living education throughout Navajo and Hopi lands. Their teams travel long distances—often across muddy, unmaintained roads—to reach families in remote areas where safe housing is a daily challenge.

"Redfeather works where others don't go, and they do it with dignity, humility, and deep respect for Native families," said Joey Vincent of Yokohama Tire. "Their impact is real, and their mission aligns with the communities our tires are built to serve."

The Contribution

Inspired by Redfeather's story, Shaffer Tire and Yokohama committed immediate support, including:

Three complete sets of Yokohama's top off-road tires:

Geolandar X-AT

Geolandar M/T G003

Geolandar A/T4

$5,000 to strengthen Redfeather's housing and community-health programs

These contributions were made independently of the awards and were not part of the formal Defender Service Awards program. Instead, they were driven by a shared commitment to the families of Navajo Country.

A Shared Community, A Shared Responsibility

For Shaffer Tire, the connection runs deep. The families served by Redfeather are the same people who have trusted the company for generations.

"This support is sincerely about honoring the strength, resilience, and spirit of Native communities across the Southwest," said Scott Shaffer. "Their roads are the ones we travel. Their courage is the one we honor." — Randy Shaffer

Standing With Native Communities—Together

Shaffer Tire, Yokohama, and Arrowhead Land Rover reaffirm their ongoing commitment to the Navajo Nation and the surrounding communities they serve. The companies plan to continue collaborating with organizations that address housing, mobility, safety, and access challenges on tribal lands.

For more information about Redfeather's programs, visit Redfeather.org.

