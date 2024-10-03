Shahzel Syed Ignites Screens with 'Combativo' - Pakistani Action Film Launches on Major Streaming Platforms Across North America

Shahzel Syed introduces 'Combativo,' a high-energy Pakistani action film now captivating audiences on major North American OTT platforms

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a significant new development for Pakistani cinema, Shah Productions, and Greater Fool Media are excited to announce the North American streaming release of "Combativo", a dynamic action thriller starring, written, directed, and produced by Shahzel Syed. This cinematic venture is now accessible on major digital streaming and Video-On-Demand platforms including YouTube across North and Latin America, where it has already amassed multi-million viewership figures, resonating deeply with action cinema aficionados.

"Combativo" narrates the intense story of Commando Ahmed Ali, portrayed by Shahzel Syed, and his confrontation with the Rustam Group, a formidable terrorist organization. The film paints a stark picture of courage and resilience set against the backdrop of Pakistan—a nation previously underrepresented in the global film market. With its initial release, "Combativo" has swiftly set a new standard for international action films.

Watch the movie on Tubi: https://tubitv.com/movies/100006970/combativo

Greater Fool Media, a leader in AVOD distribution, has taken charge of the film's expansive digital distribution. Andrea Materia, CEO of Greater Fool Media, expresses enthusiasm about the film's performance, stating, "Combativo is not just a film, it's a resurgence of the classic action genre. Since its release, the film has garnered over 10 million views across its various language versions on YouTube, with additional substantial viewership on platforms like Tubi and Roku. This is a significant achievement for a non-US title."

Watch the movie on YouTube Movies & TV: https://youtu.be/cLw90Jjsz-g?si=nCeB59smNe6Hn53Z

Syed's portrayal brings a fresh vibrancy to the action genre, earning him comparisons to action legends such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. The film's authentic and enthralling action sequences cater to a broad audience, offering dialogue in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, thereby expanding its reach and appeal.

Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/zIqZ2qg1KUI?si=5bVPFNhFBbsguIaa

The Spanish version of "Combativo" has seen particular success, striking a chord with the Hispanic audience in the US. Shahzel Syed shares his delight from France, where he is currently developing another action project: "I am thrilled by the reception 'Combativo' has received. It's not just seen as a film but as an action experience that echoes the classic heroes of the '80s and '90s."

Watch the film's Spanish Version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/P2FYlXMAh8E?si=S3T9cDwY3gn1l6UF

Following its digital success in North America, plans are underway to introduce "Combativo" in additional languages, ensuring the film reaches a global audience. The soundtrack, composed by American artist Aaron Latina, adds another layer of international appeal to the project.

Follow Shahzel Syed on Twitter: https://x.com/ShahzelSyed/status/1841571976227217468

"Combativo" is available for streaming on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Plex, Roku, YouTube, and more. This release marks a pivotal moment in the international positioning of Pakistani action cinema.

About Shah Productions

Located in Islamabad, Pakistan, with operations extending across the European Union, Shah Productions specializes in crafting high-quality action content. Their commitment to producing compelling action and adventure films aims to captivate global audiences, emphasizing innovation and excellence in the entertainment industry.

Media Contact

Shahzel Syed, Shah Productions, +3 368 790 3997, [email protected], http://www.shahproductions.com

SOURCE Shah Productions