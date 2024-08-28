Shai Fiss to Bring AI Revolution to Behavioral Health as ContinuumCloud's New CAIO & CTO

As CAIO and CTO, Shai will spearhead AI initiatives and related tech innovation to further establish ContinuumCloud as the leading provider of software solutions for behavioral health organizations.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ContinuumCloud, the leading behavioral health software provider, has appointed Shai Fiss as their new Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer (CAIO) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Shai brings a wealth of AI knowledge to the team and will drive future innovation of ContinuumCloud's product offerings.

In his new role as CAIO and CTO, Shai will oversee and set the strategic direction for the Technology organization at ContinuumCloud, including research and development, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud infrastructure, and security and compliance. Shai has extensive experience delivering technology, product, and operational transformations for high-growth SaaS companies. Most recently, he led Nuvem Health through a period of rapid growth, developing an effective and scalable tech stack to support their success. Shai specializes in translating highly technical concepts into big-picture results, with a focus on improvements that create a better client experience.

"Every innovation and transformation we undertake is driven by our commitment to leveraging AI and cutting-edge technology to elevate the customer experience," said Shai Fiss. "ContinuumCloud is uniquely positioned to support the behavioral health industry with its spectrum of solutions. My goal is to elevate those platforms with product enhancements and strategic integrations that will provide our clients with holistic solutions that will make it easier for them to achieve their mission."

"Shai is a great addition to ContinuumCloud, and he'll be instrumental in leading our mission to become the most technically and functionally advanced behavioral health platform and company in the country," said Bob Bates, CEO at ContinuumCloud. "His strategic leadership and deep product knowledge will provide the foundation for scalable growth as we deliver best-in-class solutions to our clients."

Shai looks forward to working closely with ContinuumCloud team members across different departments to improve customer satisfaction and time-to-market to grow revenue, retention, and profitability across the organization.

About ContinuumCloud

ContinuumCloud offers a spectrum of cloud-based software solutions intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of the behavioral health and human services industry. These solutions include an EHR platform, powered by Welligent; an HCM system, powered by DATIS e3; and a patient engagement platform, powered by CaredFor. Through these offerings, ContinuumCloud empowers organizations to provide high-quality care and deliver on their mission. Learn more at https://continuumcloud.com/.

Media Contact

Kristen McPherson, ContinuumCloud, 1 8773861355, [email protected], https://continuumcloud.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE ContinuumCloud