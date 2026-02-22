Shaip Joins Ubiquity to Accelerate Enterprise AI Data Delivery at Global Scale

"I'm incredibly proud of what the Shaip team has built—trusted data, strong customer relationships, and a reputation for quality, compliance, and trust," said Vatsal Ghiya, co-founder of Shaip Post this

For customers and partners, joining Ubiquity strengthens Shaip's ability to operate as a long-term, enterprise-grade data partner, combining Shaip's domain expertise and proprietary platforms with Ubiquity's scale, delivery depth, and transformation capabilities.

Shaip will operate as "Shaip, by Ubiquity," maintaining its brand, platform, and specialized focus while benefiting from expanded resources and integration within Ubiquity's broader AI and digital transformation ecosystem.

Shaip's existing leadership and delivery teams will continue to lead day-to-day operations and customer programs, ensuring continuity across engagements and partnerships.

"Becoming part of Ubiquity represents an important evolution in Shaip's journey," said Matt Nyren, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ubiquity. "Shaip's deep expertise in trusted AI data complements Ubiquity's global delivery and enterprise transformation capabilities. Together, we are positioned to help organizations operationalize AI with greater scale, reliability, and confidence."

"I'm incredibly proud of what the Shaip team has built—trusted data, strong customer relationships, and a reputation for quality, compliance, and trust," said Vatsal Ghiya, Co-Founder of Shaip."Joining Ubiquity positions Shaip to scale faster, invest more aggressively in our platform and delivery capabilities, and expand our impact—while staying true to the responsible AI data practices our customers expect."

What customers and partners can expect

Uninterrupted execution: Same teams, workflows, and delivery model supporting ongoing programs

Enterprise-grade scale: Access to Ubiquity's global delivery footprint and operational infrastructure

Strengthened platform investment: Accelerated development across data platforms, tooling, and solutions

Expanded partnership potential: Ability to support broader transformation and AI lifecycle initiatives through the combined platform

Telegraph Hill Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to Shaip in the transaction.

About Shaip

Shaip is a leading AI data platform and services provider specializing in the sourcing, creation, licensing, and transformation of high-quality, ethical, and domain-specific data for AI and machine learning applications. Shaip supports Healthcare AI, Computer Vision, Generative AI, and Conversational AI use cases for leading AI labs and enterprise customers worldwide. Learn more at shaip.com

About Ubiquity

Headquartered in New York, New York, Ubiquity Global Services is a global provider of digital transformation, operations management, and customer experience. Ubiquity partners with leading enterprises to deliver operational excellence and innovation through advanced technology, proprietary platforms, and global delivery capabilities. Learn more at ubiquity.com

Enterprise teams interested in learning more can visit shaip.com or contact [email protected]

