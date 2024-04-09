Shaka Guide Introduces New National Parks & Scenic Drives Tour Bundle

"National Parks are some of the most special places to visit in our country, and we're excited to open up these destinations to travelers in a new way through the hours of storytelling, historical details, travel tips, and more included in our guided audio tour bundle." Post this

Each tour in the National Parks & Scenic Drives Bundle works completely offline, using GPS location to play audio narration, including turn-by-turn navigation, automatically as travelers drive through their destination. Even with spotty cell phone service, travelers have full access to Shaka Guide's maps, directions, stories, and travel tips, enabling them to enjoy and engage with the world around them, regardless of connectivity.

Travelers who purchase the National Parks & Scenic Drives Bundle will receive immediate access to 38 tours, with 17 additional, brand-new tours being released and added to the bundle through the spring and summer.

Tours immediately available within the National Parks & Scenic Drives Bundle include Bryce Canyon National Park, Zion National Park, Hoover Dam & Lake Mead, Blue Ridge Parkway Virginia, Everglades National Park, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Death Valley, and Yosemite, among others. Tours that will be introduced into the bundle over the coming months include Theodore Roosevelt National Park, Mount Rushmore, Olympic National Park, Kings Canyon National Park, Glacier National Park, Hot Springs National Park, and more.

During National Park Week (April 20-28, 2024), the bundle, valued at more than $300, will be offered for $99.99.

"The spring and summer are wonderful times to visit our nation's incredible national parks, and we hope travelers will take advantage of our newest bundle to enrich the time they spend exploring these destinations," said Andrew Fowers.

More information about the National Parks & Scenic Drives Bundle is available here.

About Shaka Guide

Shaka Guide was founded in 2016 with the mission of connecting people with places through stories. The company's extensive range of audio tours offer travelers the benefits of a guided travel experience, with the freedom to explore locations on their own terms. Shaka Guide's app works entirely offline, making it possible for travelers to explore and engage with remote destinations – even without cell phone service.

Media Contact

Emma McKinstry, 418 Communications for Shaka Guide, 1 203-912-7174, [email protected]

SOURCE 418 Communications for Shaka Guide