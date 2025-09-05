Shake It Up: Burger Lounge Partners with Klimon for Dairy-Free Indulgence

KLIMON delivers rich, crave-worthy flavor and clean ingredients—helping Burger Lounge serve shakes every guest can enjoy. Post this

"KLIMON is, hands down, the creamiest and best tasting dairy-free ice cream alternative on the market," said Nick Brigante, Director of Procurement & Operations Analysis at Burger Lounge. "For us, switching to KLIMON was a no-brainer. It delivers incredible flavor, performs like dairy in the kitchen, and lets us proudly serve shakes that ALL of our guests can enjoy."

Brigante added that KLIMON dairy-free ice cream's clean ingredient profile—free from fillers, artificial flavors or colors, gluten, and common allergens—made it the perfect fit for Burger Lounge's ingredient-first philosophy.

THE KLIMON PERSPECTIVE

"Burger Lounge has built a loyal following by putting flavor and quality first, and we're thrilled to bring KLIMON into that experience," said Alex Cotraviwat, CEO of KLIMON. "Together, we're proving that indulgent, crave-worthy shakes don't need dairy—and that plant-based options can delight every guest."

About KLIMON

KLIMON is a foodservice-ready, 100% plant-based frozen dessert brand bringing creamy, craveable indulgence to menus across the country. Designed for high-performance kitchens and high satisfaction on the spoon, KLIMON products include scoopable tubs, soft-serve, and novelty sandwiches—all free of dairy, fillers, and common allergens, plus gluten-free options. Launched in 2022, KLIMON ("NO MILK" backwards) also offers a popular line of retail pints and novelty sandwiches in more than a dozen flavors, available at Costco, Hy-Vee, Winn-Dixie, Stater Bros., Stop & Shop, and more. To learn more, visit www.klimon.com/foodservice or www.klimon.com. KLIMON is a Jaback Group brand.

About Burger Lounge

Burger Lounge is an American fast-casual restaurant that opened its flagship location in La Jolla in 2007 by founder J. Dean Loring. Born from the philosophy that superior flavor comes from ethically and sustainably grown ingredients, Burger Lounge sources primarily organic, non-GMO products from responsible growers and ranchers. With 24 restaurants across California, the original grass-fed burger joint continues to delight guests with a variety of burgers, salads, fries, onion rings, and hand-scooped shakes. Learn more at www.burgerlounge.com.

