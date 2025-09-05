Shake It Up: Burger Lounge Partners with Klimon for Dairy-Free Indulgence

California fast-casual favorite debuts ultra-creamy, plant-based milkshakes made with KLIMON
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Burger Lounge, the eco-conscious fast-casual chain known for doing "common things, uncommonly well," is leveling up its shake game with KLIMON, the ultra-creamy, exceptionally delicious plant-based frozen dessert redefining dairy-free indulgence.
Now available across Burger Lounge's 25 California locations, the new dairy-free shakes feature KLIMON dairy-free ice cream in flavors including Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Cookies & Cream, and Modern Times® Cold Brew. Guests can also enjoy a dairy-free Root Beer Float made with KLIMON Vanilla. Prices range from $8.95 to $9.95.
LEADERS IN BETTER-FOR-YOU FLAVOR
"KLIMON is, hands down, the creamiest and best tasting dairy-free ice cream alternative on the market," said Nick Brigante, Director of Procurement & Operations Analysis at Burger Lounge. "For us, switching to KLIMON was a no-brainer. It delivers incredible flavor, performs like dairy in the kitchen, and lets us proudly serve shakes that ALL of our guests can enjoy."
Brigante added that KLIMON dairy-free ice cream's clean ingredient profile—free from fillers, artificial flavors or colors, gluten, and common allergens—made it the perfect fit for Burger Lounge's ingredient-first philosophy.
THE KLIMON PERSPECTIVE
"Burger Lounge has built a loyal following by putting flavor and quality first, and we're thrilled to bring KLIMON into that experience," said Alex Cotraviwat, CEO of KLIMON. "Together, we're proving that indulgent, crave-worthy shakes don't need dairy—and that plant-based options can delight every guest."
About KLIMON
KLIMON is a foodservice-ready, 100% plant-based frozen dessert brand bringing creamy, craveable indulgence to menus across the country. Designed for high-performance kitchens and high satisfaction on the spoon, KLIMON products include scoopable tubs, soft-serve, and novelty sandwiches—all free of dairy, fillers, and common allergens, plus gluten-free options. Launched in 2022, KLIMON ("NO MILK" backwards) also offers a popular line of retail pints and novelty sandwiches in more than a dozen flavors, available at Costco, Hy-Vee, Winn-Dixie, Stater Bros., Stop & Shop, and more. To learn more, visit www.klimon.com/foodservice or www.klimon.com. KLIMON is a Jaback Group brand.
About Burger Lounge
Burger Lounge is an American fast-casual restaurant that opened its flagship location in La Jolla in 2007 by founder J. Dean Loring. Born from the philosophy that superior flavor comes from ethically and sustainably grown ingredients, Burger Lounge sources primarily organic, non-GMO products from responsible growers and ranchers. With 24 restaurants across California, the original grass-fed burger joint continues to delight guests with a variety of burgers, salads, fries, onion rings, and hand-scooped shakes. Learn more at www.burgerlounge.com.
Media Contact:
Amy Austin
605.982.5133
Media Contact
Amy Austin, Revelry Agency, 1 605.982.5133, [email protected]
SOURCE Burger Lounge
Share this article