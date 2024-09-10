Shaman Melodie McBride releases 'South Node Shaman; India Astrology & Touring France & Spain'

New book takes readers on a profound journey through the author's third seven-year cycle of personal recovery

ONTARIO, Ore., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shaman Melodie McBride returns to the publishing scene with "South Node Shaman; India Astrology & Touring France & Spain" (published by Xlibris), the third book in her "South Node Shaman" series.

Driven by a desire to improve her health, McBride embarked on a transformative journey across Asia and Europe. Through yoga, Ayurveda, Vipasana meditation, and visits to Ley Lines and ancient sacred sites, she discovered the evolving energy of wellness. "South Node Shaman; India Astrology & Touring France & Spain" chronicles the third seven-year cycle of her personal recovery. Here, the author takes readers through her travels to India, Paris, and Spain, where she delved deeper into astrology and the architecture of natural design, ultimately applying this knowledge to her life.

"Implementing our knowledge without stipulating strict standards on how, when, where and why is a path to gaining the rewards on offer from the universe" McBride states. "Following the energy has led me to discover and build more self-esteem by trusting the universe and listening to my intuition."

The "South Node Shaman" series is a journey of self-discovery and healing, with each book exploring different phases of McBride's recovery. The first two books cover the second seven-year cycle, while the upcoming fourth book will provide a brief history before recovery and connect all three cycles, highlighting the evolution toward a balanced life.

"South Node Shaman; India Astrology & Touring France & Spain" is now available at major online retailers and may be purchased directly through https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/838409-south-node-shaman-india-astrology-touring-france-spain.

About the Author

Shaman Melodie McBride author of the "South Node Shaman" four-book series and the "Going Towards the Nature is Going Towards the Health" five-book series. She is a certified instructor with advanced yoga certifications from Yoga Vidya Gurukul Ashram in India. She holds an associate's degree in applied sciences, specializing in electronics, harmonic and vibrational therapy practices. McBride has a triple mastership in Usui/Tibetan/Karuna Reiki through the International Center for Reiki Training, holds over 40 years of experience as a herbologist, possesses exceptional intuitive abilities, and is deplumed in Fixed Star Astrology.

