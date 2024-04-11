Shannon Gronemeyer Joins Reell as Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Service

From our very first conversation, Shannon's passion for our culture, values and commitment to understanding and exceeding our customers expectations for quality and value were evident. Post this

Shannon Gronemeyer holds a BA in Business Management and an MBA from the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls. His professional journey includes extensive experience in customer operations performance and effectiveness, change management, voice of customer and process improvement, all of which align perfectly with Reell's strategic priorities. Shannon lives within the Twin Cities area and will serve Reell customers from Reell's corporate headquarters in Saint Paul.

Reell Precision Manufacturing is a global company that provides high-quality innovative solutions to transmit torque, control angular position, and protect delicate components from excessive force. Combining the world's most precisely controlled torque technology with the industry's most experienced engineering team to provide a perfect product fit in customer applications. Reell's patented technology is widely used in the automotive, consumer electronics, aircraft interiors, medical technology, workstation furniture, kiosk/data terminal, and architectural lighting industries.

