Shannon Gronemeyer Joins Reell as Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Service

Reell Precision Manufacturing Appoints Shannon Gronemeyer as VP of Global Sales & Customer Service
SAINT PAUL, Minn., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reell Precision Manufacturing is pleased to announce that effective Monday, April 8th, 2024, Shannon Gronemeyer has joined the company as the new Vice President of Global Sales & Customer Service. Shannon brings an abundance of experience and a proven track record of success in global sales operations, enterprise transformation, and customer experience management.
Shari Erdman expressed her utmost confidence in Shannon's ability to contribute significantly to the organization's ability to understand and exceed our customers' expectations. "From our very first conversation, Shannon's passion for our culture, values and commitment to understanding and exceeding our customers expectations for quality and value were evident. His expertise in strategic planning, digital marketing, voice of customer, and customer-centric leadership makes him a perfect fit for this role," Shari Erdman stated.
Shannon Gronemeyer holds a BA in Business Management and an MBA from the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls. His professional journey includes extensive experience in customer operations performance and effectiveness, change management, voice of customer and process improvement, all of which align perfectly with Reell's strategic priorities. Shannon lives within the Twin Cities area and will serve Reell customers from Reell's corporate headquarters in Saint Paul.
Reell Precision Manufacturing is a global company that provides high-quality innovative solutions to transmit torque, control angular position, and protect delicate components from excessive force. Combining the world's most precisely controlled torque technology with the industry's most experienced engineering team to provide a perfect product fit in customer applications. Reell's patented technology is widely used in the automotive, consumer electronics, aircraft interiors, medical technology, workstation furniture, kiosk/data terminal, and architectural lighting industries.
Media Contact
Shari Erdman, Reell Precision Manufacturing, +1 (651) 486-3333, [email protected], www.reell.com
