Shapelab Launches Its Desktop Version With Free Access for Educational Institutions Worldwide

Shapelab announces the launch of its desktop version, now free for educational institutions globally for a limited time.

Renowned for being the best-rated VR modeling software, Shapelab has set its sights on democratizing 3D modeling through an intuitive combination of user interface and virtual reality. This mission was prominently showcased at SIGGRAPH 2023, where Shapelab highlighted how its UI and VR integration simplifies the learning curve for 3D modeling.

While Shapelab initially catered to the needs of semi-professional and professional 3D modelers, it has seen a surge of interest from universities and K-12 institutions. Recognizing the financial barriers posed by the investment in VR hardware, Shapelab conducted a beta test with a select number of schools, providing a desktop version of its software. The results were astonishing, revealing that Shapelab's simplified UI is nearly as powerful on desktop as it is in VR.

Feedback from students and educators was overwhelmingly positive, noting the software's ease of use compared to traditional competitors. This success has led Shapelab to make a strategic decision: to release a desktop version of its software, making high-quality 3D modeling accessible to a broader audience. The newly implemented desktop mode allows Shapelab to be used on PCs, with a feature for switching between desktop and VR modes. This allows users without headsets to work with Shapelab, while also providing VR users the convenience of completing some tasks more efficiently with a mouse and keyboard setup.

To further its mission of becoming a pioneer in democratizing 3D modeling, Shapelab is launching a global education program. Under this initiative, Shapelab will offer its software for free to all educational institutions for three months. This program will be available for a limited time, so interested institutions must apply promptly on Shapelab's website until June 15, 2024. After the 3 months period, schools that participated in the program will have the option to continue using Shapelab at a significantly discounted rate.

"We believe that 3D modeling is a critical skill for the future, and by making our software accessible to educational institutions worldwide, we hope to inspire and empower the next generation of creators," said Marcel Pal, CMO of Shapelab.

