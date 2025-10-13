ShapeScale Launches First AI-Driven 3D Body Scanner Delivering Visual, Localized Feedback for the GLP-1 & Biohacking Era

"With GLP-1s and biohacking transforming bodies in ways weight alone can't capture, stepping on a traditional scale is like using a sundial to tell time in the digital age," said Alexandre Wayenberg, CEO of ShapeScale. Post this

Why It Matters Now

GLP-1 prescriptions surged 587% in five years for overweight and obesity, and nearly 2,000% among non-diabetics. Yet research shows up to 40% of GLP-1-related weight loss may come from muscle, not fat — undermining long-term health. Even in diet-only weight loss, ~25% of lost weight is lean tissue.

ShapeScale closes this gap. Its AI-powered scans and localized measurements reveal exactly how the body is changing, helping providers and patients protect muscle and make smarter interventions. Early data shows ShapeScale users lose only ~20% lean mass during weight reduction — significantly less than the 25–40% typically reported.

Proprietary AI & Features

AI trained on paired DEXA + 3D scans across diverse populations.

Photorealistic before/after models, localized body data and color-coded heatmaps down to the millimeter.

Automated system with facial recognition, self-service scanning, and mobile app

"With GLP-1s and biohacking transforming bodies in ways weight alone can't capture, stepping on a traditional scale is like using a sundial to tell time in the digital age," said Alexandre Wayenberg, CEO of ShapeScale.

From Clinics to Consumers

ShapeScale is launching first in doctors' offices, gyms, med spas, and wellness centers, guided by a Medical Advisory Board that includes Dr. Renato Saltz, MD, FACS; Dr. Johnny Franco, MD; and Dr. Jake Deutsch, MD. A consumer version will follow.

In its first year, ShapeScale reached $1M ARR, growing 20% month-over-month. The company holds four patents, is backed by Y Combinator and Stanford's StartX, and has earned the 2025 Red Dot Product Design Award and 2024 Good Design Award.

Pricing & Availability: Available now for $9,780 or $199/month lease, with all software included.

About ShapeScale: Founded in 2016, ShapeScale is redefining body tracking with clinical-grade precision, helping providers and patients protect muscle, improve health, and extend longevity. Learn more atbusiness.shapescale.com.

Media Contact

Casey Stickles, ShapeScale, 1 8452352089, [email protected], https://business.shapescale.com/

SOURCE ShapeScale