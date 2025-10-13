ShapeScale Launches First AI-Driven 3D Body Scanner Delivering Visual, Localized Feedback for the GLP-1 & Biohacking Era

The only scanner with lifelike visual tracking—offering before-and-after comparisons and heatmaps that reveal exactly where the body is changing
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ShapeScale today launches out of beta after testing in 500+ clinics, introducing the first AI-powered, medical-grade 3D body scanner designed for the $100B GLP-1 revolution and surging biohacking movement.
Unlike traditional scales or body composition devices that only provide numbers, ShapeScale delivers photorealistic 3D models and body measurements with 97% DEXA-level accuracy (Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry, the clinical gold standard) in under a minute. The compact, automated system replaces outdated weight-only tracking providing a compact, automated alternative.
Why It Matters Now
GLP-1 prescriptions surged 587% in five years for overweight and obesity, and nearly 2,000% among non-diabetics. Yet research shows up to 40% of GLP-1-related weight loss may come from muscle, not fat — undermining long-term health. Even in diet-only weight loss, ~25% of lost weight is lean tissue.
ShapeScale closes this gap. Its AI-powered scans and localized measurements reveal exactly how the body is changing, helping providers and patients protect muscle and make smarter interventions. Early data shows ShapeScale users lose only ~20% lean mass during weight reduction — significantly less than the 25–40% typically reported.
Proprietary AI & Features
- AI trained on paired DEXA + 3D scans across diverse populations.
- Photorealistic before/after models, localized body data and color-coded heatmaps down to the millimeter.
- Automated system with facial recognition, self-service scanning, and mobile app
"With GLP-1s and biohacking transforming bodies in ways weight alone can't capture, stepping on a traditional scale is like using a sundial to tell time in the digital age," said Alexandre Wayenberg, CEO of ShapeScale.
From Clinics to Consumers
ShapeScale is launching first in doctors' offices, gyms, med spas, and wellness centers, guided by a Medical Advisory Board that includes Dr. Renato Saltz, MD, FACS; Dr. Johnny Franco, MD; and Dr. Jake Deutsch, MD. A consumer version will follow.
In its first year, ShapeScale reached $1M ARR, growing 20% month-over-month. The company holds four patents, is backed by Y Combinator and Stanford's StartX, and has earned the 2025 Red Dot Product Design Award and 2024 Good Design Award.
Pricing & Availability: Available now for $9,780 or $199/month lease, with all software included.
About ShapeScale: Founded in 2016, ShapeScale is redefining body tracking with clinical-grade precision, helping providers and patients protect muscle, improve health, and extend longevity. Learn more atbusiness.shapescale.com.
Media Contact
Casey Stickles, ShapeScale, 1 8452352089, [email protected], https://business.shapescale.com/
SOURCE ShapeScale
Share this article