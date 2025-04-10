Shaping Freedom Offers Midyear Reset Workshop: Design Your Best Year Ever

The Design Your Best Year Ever workshop will empower attendees to reconnect with their goals for 2025 and help them assess their progress. Registrants will also learn how to identify and release distractions, experience a powerful future-self-visualization meditation exercise, and create a clear plan to finish the year strong.
SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Personal growth company Shaping Freedom will host the "Design Your Best Year Ever" workshop on April 26 at 11 a.m. PT and May 1 at 3 p.m. PT. The transformative two-hour online course is a midyear check-in to equip participants to readjust their goals and set an actionable plan for the remainder of the year.
Lisane Basquiat, Shaping Freedom Founder and board-certified by the Association of Integrative Psychology, will lead the sessions. Tickets are $125, with a 20% early registration discount available through April 21 for the April 26 course and April 28 for the May 1 course. Use the promotional code THRIVE25.
According to a Drive Research report, 23% of adults abandon their resolutions by the second week in January. "Many people set powerful intentions in January, only to feel stuck or discouraged by March," Basquiat said. "This can lead to a cycle of self-doubt and inaction, making it easy to give up on goals altogether. This workshop will help participants reset, realign, and achieve a renewed sense of motivation, alignment, and direction."
The workshop will empower attendees to reconnect with their goals for 2025 and help them assess their progress. Registrants will also learn how to identify and release distractions, experience a powerful future-self-visualization meditation exercise, and create a clear plan to finish the year strong.
All tickets include:
- Intention Setting Workbook
- A Weekly Intentions Tracker
- A follow-up group coaching session with Lisane Basquiat
- Lifetime access to exclusive goal-setting resources
- AI-generated prompts to keep goals on track
- Peer support through the Shaping Freedom Wellness Community
For more information about Shaping Freedom's Best Year Ever workshop, visit the www.shapingfreedom.com or email [email protected]. For media inquiries, contact Billy Johnson, Jr. at [email protected].
About Lisane Basquiat
Lisane Basquiat founded Shaping Freedom® to help individuals redefine their potential through her workshops, weekly Lounging With Lisane meditation sessions, Shaping Freedom podcast, Shaping Sanctuary wellness products, and the new Shaping Freedom Wellness Community.
Board Certified by the Association of Integrative Psychology, Lisane is a Master Practitioner of Mental and Emotional Release® (MER) Therapy, a Master Reiki Practitioner, and an Accredited Energy Leadership Coach. The former corporate executive has been a certified coach since 2004.
Additionally, Lisane owns Hera Hub Carlsbad, a female-focused coworking space that fosters collaboration, creativity, and connection among women entrepreneurs. Lisane's artistic heritage runs deep as the co-administrator of the estate of her late brother, the renowned artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.
San Diego County proclaimed February 25, 2025, "Lisane Basquiat Day."
