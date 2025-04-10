Shaping Freedom Offers Midyear Reset Workshop: Design Your Best Year Ever

"This workshop will help participants reset, realign, and achieve a renewed sense of motivation, alignment, and direction." - Lisane Basquiat Post this

According to a Drive Research report, 23% of adults abandon their resolutions by the second week in January. "Many people set powerful intentions in January, only to feel stuck or discouraged by March," Basquiat said. "This can lead to a cycle of self-doubt and inaction, making it easy to give up on goals altogether. This workshop will help participants reset, realign, and achieve a renewed sense of motivation, alignment, and direction."

The workshop will empower attendees to reconnect with their goals for 2025 and help them assess their progress. Registrants will also learn how to identify and release distractions, experience a powerful future-self-visualization meditation exercise, and create a clear plan to finish the year strong.

All tickets include:

Intention Setting Workbook

A Weekly Intentions Tracker

A follow-up group coaching session with Lisane Basquiat

Lifetime access to exclusive goal-setting resources

AI-generated prompts to keep goals on track

Peer support through the Shaping Freedom Wellness Community

For more information about Shaping Freedom's Best Year Ever workshop, visit the www.shapingfreedom.com or email [email protected]. For media inquiries, contact Billy Johnson, Jr. at [email protected].

About Lisane Basquiat

Lisane Basquiat founded Shaping Freedom® to help individuals redefine their potential through her workshops, weekly Lounging With Lisane meditation sessions, Shaping Freedom podcast, Shaping Sanctuary wellness products, and the new Shaping Freedom Wellness Community.

Board Certified by the Association of Integrative Psychology, Lisane is a Master Practitioner of Mental and Emotional Release® (MER) Therapy, a Master Reiki Practitioner, and an Accredited Energy Leadership Coach. The former corporate executive has been a certified coach since 2004.

Additionally, Lisane owns Hera Hub Carlsbad, a female-focused coworking space that fosters collaboration, creativity, and connection among women entrepreneurs. Lisane's artistic heritage runs deep as the co-administrator of the estate of her late brother, the renowned artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

San Diego County proclaimed February 25, 2025, "Lisane Basquiat Day."

