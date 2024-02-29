Shaping the Future of Healthier Spaces: iAIR Institute's Leading Research at AAAAI 2024

"These posters underscore our dedication to scientific innovation and our mission to promote healthier indoor environments," said Dr. John McKeon Principal of the iAIR Institute. Post this

Continuing its commitment to advancing indoor air quality, the iAIR Institute presented its second poster titled "Guiding your patients on their Indoor Exposome." This research offers a comprehensive examination of the indoor exposome, emphasizing the vital role of healthcare professionals in educating patients about the factors shaping their indoor environment. By empowering doctors to enlighten patients and recommending informed choices in air quality monitoring and air cleaning technologies, the iAIR Institute aims to foster healthier living spaces and enhance overall health outcomes.

Both research posters were authored by Dr. Gráinne Cunniffe, Jennifer Whelan, Alannah Byrne, Dr. John Ryan, Dave Morrissey and Dr. John McKeon.

"These posters underscore our dedication to scientific innovation and our mission to promote healthier indoor environments," said Dr. John McKeon Principal of the iAIR Institute. "We believe that by empowering individuals and the medical community with knowledge and validated solutions, we can significantly improve indoor air quality and ultimately enhance public health."

"Our research on fragrance compounds in cleaning products and the indoor exposome offer concrete pathways towards healthier indoor environments, and so empowers individuals and healthcare professionals with actionable knowledge to create healthier indoor environments," Gráinne Cunniffe, PhD., Principal Investigator with the iAIR Institute.

The research posters presented at the conference garnered significant attention due to their high level of interest from attendees, sparking engaging discussions and inquiries.

The Institute wishes to express its gratitude to Enterprise Ireland for the funding support provided for their research project.

About iAIR Institute

The iAIR Institute is a leading institution committed to advancing knowledge in the field of indoor air quality (IAQ). Through strategic partnerships and ground-breaking research initiatives, the Institute addresses crucial aspects such as consumer practices, labelling, product development, and the design of the built environment. Advocating for policy changes and empowering innovators with technical solutions, the iAIR Institute strives to enhance indoor air quality on a global scale.

