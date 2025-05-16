Shaping the Future of Rheumatology Trials: Operational Strategies, Industry Trends and Breakthroughs in Cell and Gene Therapies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about recent cell and gene therapy (CGT) advances in rheumatology. Attendees will gain insight into operational strategies to navigate the challenges of conducting rheumatology studies. The featured speakers will share patient recruitment and retention approaches.
TORONTO, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The rheumatology field is undergoing significant advances as new therapeutic approaches—particularly in the area of cell and gene therapy (CGT)—hold the potential to reshape the treatment landscape.
As the industry shifts, it is imperative to explore the complexities of rheumatology to accelerate clinical development and improve the lives of patients with these conditions. In this webinar, the expert speakers will provide a comprehensive overview of the current state of the clinical development landscape for rheumatology, highlighting recent advances broadening the scope of treatment options such as CGT and targeting pathways and mechanisms of action rather than focusing on individual diseases.
While these innovations offer new hope, they present unique challenges such as complex study designs and processes, a competitive environment, patient recruitment and retention and the specialized knowledge and training required to orchestrate these studies. The expert speakers will explore strategies to navigate the challenges of conducting rheumatology studies by leveraging cross-collaborative expertise and strong communication.
Register for this webinar to gain insights and strategies to drive success in rheumatology clinical trials.
Join experts from Medpace, Dr. Andrew Head, MD, Medical Director; Dr. Jeffrey Vassallo, PhD, Senior Director of Clinical Trial Management; Ms. Jackie Widmer, Director, Clinical Trial Management; and Ms. Miaesha Campbell, Executive Director, Patient Recruitment, for the live webinar on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Shaping the Future of Rheumatology Trials: Operational Strategies, Industry Trends and Breakthroughs in Cell and Gene Therapies.
