Shaping the Future of Rheumatology Trials: Operational Strategies, Industry Trends and Breakthroughs in Cell and Gene Therapies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

While these innovations offer new hope, they present unique challenges such as complex study designs and processes, a competitive environment, patient recruitment and retention and the specialized knowledge and training required to orchestrate these studies. The expert speakers will explore strategies to navigate the challenges of conducting rheumatology studies by leveraging cross-collaborative expertise and strong communication.

Register for this webinar to gain insights and strategies to drive success in rheumatology clinical trials.

Join experts from Medpace, Dr. Andrew Head, MD, Medical Director; Dr. Jeffrey Vassallo, PhD, Senior Director of Clinical Trial Management; Ms. Jackie Widmer, Director, Clinical Trial Management; and Ms. Miaesha Campbell, Executive Director, Patient Recruitment, for the live webinar on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Shaping the Future of Rheumatology Trials: Operational Strategies, Industry Trends and Breakthroughs in Cell and Gene Therapies.

