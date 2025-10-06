Shaquille O'Neal Takes the Spotlight in ConnectComm Magazine's October Issue: From Basketball to the Boardroom

Shaquille O'Neal headlines the October 2025 issue of ConnectComm Magazine, where he reflects on his journey from basketball icon to humanitarian, scholar, and business leader. This edition also explores STEM careers, hybrid learning, women in engineering, supplier engagement, and workforce inclusion, offering readers practical insights and opportunities to succeed in today's evolving professional landscape.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConnectComm Magazine proudly presents its October issue, headlined by a powerful cover story featuring global icon Shaquille O'Neal. Known worldwide not only for his dominance on the court but also for his impact off it, O'Neal is celebrated in this issue as a humanitarian, a scholar and one of the most generous athletes of his generation. His story highlights how giving back, pursuing education and uplifting communities can redefine what true success looks like.

But this issue is about more than one man's legacy—it's a blueprint for the future of work, transforming higher education and opportunity.

Features

Readers will find how the Future of STEM is shaping today's economy, a forward-looking feature on Hybrid Learning and its impact on higher education, and profiles of young leaders driving business innovation. The issue also celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month, spotlighting inclusion as a driver of workforce progress.

Recruitment & Leadership

This section provides hands-on strategies for career growth, including Crafting a Competitive Resume and Mentorship: The New Leadership Strategy.

Trending Industries

With the job market shifting rapidly, Trending Industries highlights the Fastest-Growing STEM Careers, Top Tech Roles Shaping the Future and How Oil & Gas Workers Can Lead the Energy Transition. Additional coverage includes must-have insights into Health Care Certifications, Smart Money Moves for Finance Professionals, Modern Manufacturing, insurance, transportation and hospitality.

Women in Engineering

In a powerful lineup of stories, ConnectComm Magazine explores why women remain underrepresented in engineering and where they're thriving. Features include The Power List of Where Women Engineers Thrive; Top STEM Schools Fueling Female Advancement and a candid look at pay equity with What's Your STEM Worth?

Business

Here we examine how organizations drive growth through supplier engagement. Highlights include the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and WBENC's Next Chapter, as well as strategies for building a competitive advantage through supplier engagement.

Education, Health & Lifestyle

Practical insights round out the issue, from 7 Real Ways to Cover College Costs to aligning careers with personal well-being. Readers will also find the latest in entertainment, sports and lifestyle.

From career strategies to industry breakthroughs, this edition of ConnectComm Magazine delivers insights and opportunities designed to guide and inspire professionals, students and leaders alike.

