Shara Ruffin of Journey to Licensure Earns Prestigious Nomination for Thought Leader of The Year in Stevie Awards 2024

Journey to Licensure, under Ruffin's leadership, has become a pivotal resource for aspiring and practicing social workers, offering them crucial support and guidance. The initiative's impact resonates beyond individual achievements, contributing significantly to the advancement of the entire profession. This influence and dedication to excellence have not gone unnoticed, as evidenced by prominent features in USA Today and Success, highlighting the exceptional contributions of Ruffin to the industry.

The Stevie Awards, renowned for honoring excellence in the business world, have recognized Shara Ruffin's outstanding achievements in the Thought Leader of The Year - Consumer Services category. This nomination is a testament to Ruffin's exceptional ability to innovate and lead in a sector that directly impacts the well-being of society. Her strategies and initiatives through Journey to Licensure have set new standards in consumer services, particularly for social work professionals.

Ruffin's nomination reflects her exemplary leadership and the tangible difference she has made in the lives of social workers. The criteria for this prestigious award include innovation, effectiveness, and a lasting impact on the sector. Ruffin's work admirably embodies these qualities, showcasing a blend of strategic vision and practical application that has significantly elevated the standards of professional development and support for social workers.

Reacting to her nomination, Shara Ruffin shared, "This nomination is not just a personal honor but a recognition of our collective journey in empowering social workers. It validates our mission at Journey to Licensure and inspires us to continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve."

Looking ahead, Shara Ruffin is committed to further advancing the reach and impact of Journey to Licensure. Her vision includes expanding resources and support systems to empower an even broader community of social workers. Ruffin's ongoing dedication promises to continue elevating the standards of the profession and enhancing the quality of services provided to the public.

